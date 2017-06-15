Braves LIVE To Go: Atlanta captures first series win over the Nationals in DC since 2014
Atlanta Braves beat Washington Nationals 13-2
More FOX Sports South Videos
Braves LIVE To Go: Atlanta captures first series win over the Nationals in DC since 2014
4 hours ago
WATCH: Ruiz, Swanson with multi-RBI games as Braves fall to Nationals
1 day ago
Watch Flowers launch the three-run home run that helped the Braves take down the Nationals
2 days ago
Braves LIVE To Go: Atlanta scores five runs in final two innings to steal a win away from Washington
2 days ago
Braves LIVE To Go: Braves spoil strong Jaime Garcia start, drop series to Mets
3 days ago
Braves LIVE To Go: Atlanta's young arms solid, but Mets sweep doubleheader
4 days ago