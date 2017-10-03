Chopcast LIVE: Where will Braves turn for next GM? Breaking down top candidates

Where will the Braves turn for their next GM? Zach Dillard and Cory McCartney break down the top candidates.

More FOX Sports South Videos

Chopcast LIVE: Where will Braves turn for next GM? Breaking down top candidates

Chopcast LIVE: Where will Braves turn for next GM? Breaking down top candidates

1 hr ago

Braves LIVE To Go: Atlanta's 2017 season ends with 8-5 win over Miami

Braves LIVE To Go: Atlanta's 2017 season ends with 8-5 win over Miami

1 day ago

Braves LIVE To Go: Braves can't keep up as Marlins get off to fast start

Braves LIVE To Go: Braves can't keep up as Marlins get off to fast start

2 days ago

Atlanta United LIVE To Go: Guzan busy in nil-nil draw with New England Revolution

Atlanta United LIVE To Go: Guzan busy in nil-nil draw with New England Revolution

2 days ago

Braves LIVE To Go: Marlins pull off late comeback to take down Braves

Braves LIVE To Go: Marlins pull off late comeback to take down Braves

3 days ago

Chipcast: Debating Braves Player of the Year and rotation's makeup for 2018

Chipcast: Debating Braves Player of the Year and rotation's makeup for 2018

3 days ago

More FOX Sports South Videos»