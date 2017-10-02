Braves LIVE To Go: Atlanta’s 2017 season ends with 8-5 win over Miami
Atlanta Braves beat Miami Marlins 8-5 in season finale.
More FOX Sports South Videos
Braves LIVE To Go: Atlanta's 2017 season ends with 8-5 win over Miami
Just now
Braves LIVE To Go: Braves can't keep up as Marlins get off to fast start
21 hours ago
Atlanta United LIVE To Go: Guzan busy in nil-nil draw with New England Revolution
22 hours ago
Braves LIVE To Go: Marlins pull off late comeback to take down Braves
1 day ago
Chipcast: Debating Braves Player of the Year and rotation's makeup for 2018
2 days ago
Braves LIVE To Go: Stanton’s 2 homers caps Julio Teheran’s season with loss
2 days ago
More FOX Sports South Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED