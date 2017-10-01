Atlanta United LIVE To Go: Guzan busy in nil-nil draw with New England Revolution
Atlanta United goes on the road and picks up a point with nil-nil draw against New England Revolution.
More FOX Sports South Videos
Atlanta United LIVE To Go: Guzan busy in nil-nil draw with New England Revolution
Just now
Braves LIVE To Go: Marlins pull off late comeback to take down Braves
23 hours ago
Chipcast: Debating Braves Player of the Year and rotation's makeup for 2018
1 day ago
Braves LIVE To Go: Stanton’s 2 homers caps Julio Teheran’s season with loss
1 day ago
College Countdown: 'Ozark' actor Kevin L. Johnson on the Netflix hit, Week 5 predictions
2 days ago
Braves LIVE To Go: Albies' three-hit, two-steal game can't get Braves past Mets
2 days ago
More FOX Sports South Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED