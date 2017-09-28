College Countdown: ‘Ozark’ actor Kevin L. Johnson on the Netflix hit, Week 5 predictions
'Ozark' actor Kevin L. Johnson joins Cory McCartney to discuss the Netflix hit, their 'American Made' connection and the Clemson grad makes his Week 5 predictions.
More FOX Sports South Videos
College Countdown: 'Ozark' actor Kevin L. Johnson on the Netflix hit, Week 5 predictions
1 hr ago
Braves LIVE To Go: Albies' three-hit, two-steal game can't get Braves past Mets
9 hours ago
Atlanta United To Go: Atlanta United Clinch Playoff Berth With 3-0 Win
11 hours ago
Braves LIVE To Go: Atlanta splits doubleheader with Mets
2 days ago
Braves LIVE To Go: Atlanta's final home game of 2017 ends in 2-0 loss to Phils
3 days ago
Braves LIVE To Go: Camargo delivers late in 4-2 win over Phillies
4 days ago
More FOX Sports South Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED