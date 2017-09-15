WATCH: Ozzie Albies hits two-run homer in Braves’ series finale in D.C.

Switch hitter Ozzie Albies added a second HR from the left side of the plate to go with his two from the right in Braves' series finale vs. Nationals.

More FOX Sports South Videos

WATCH: Ozzie Albies hits two-run homer in Braves' series finale in D.C.

WATCH: Ozzie Albies hits two-run homer in Braves' series finale in D.C.

15 mins ago

College Countdown: Canaan Smith talks inspiration for 'Like You That Way,' picks Clemson-Louisville; more

College Countdown: Canaan Smith talks inspiration for 'Like You That Way,' picks Clemson-Louisville; more

5 hours ago

Braves LIVE To Go: Matt Kemp’s grand slam seals Luiz Gohara’s first MLB win

Braves LIVE To Go: Matt Kemp’s grand slam seals Luiz Gohara’s first MLB win

23 hours ago

Atlanta United LIVE To Go: Hat trick for Martinez in 7-0 drubbing of New England

Atlanta United LIVE To Go: Hat trick for Martinez in 7-0 drubbing of New England

23 hours ago

WATCH: Braves slugger Matt Kemp blasts first grand slam since 2011

WATCH: Braves slugger Matt Kemp blasts first grand slam since 2011

1 day ago

Braves LIVE To Go: Julio Teheran’s gem helps Braves blank Nationals

Braves LIVE To Go: Julio Teheran’s gem helps Braves blank Nationals

1 day ago

More FOX Sports South Videos»