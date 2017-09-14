College Countdown: Canaan Smith talks inspiration for ‘Like You That Way,’ picks Clemson-Louisville; more

Canaan Smith talks inspiration for 'Like You That Way,' picks Clemson-Louisville; more

More FOX Sports South Videos

College Countdown: Canaan Smith talks inspiration for 'Like You That Way,' picks Clemson-Louisville; more

College Countdown: Canaan Smith talks inspiration for 'Like You That Way,' picks Clemson-Louisville; more

Just now

Braves LIVE To Go: Matt Kemp’s grand slam seals Luiz Gohara’s first MLB win

Braves LIVE To Go: Matt Kemp’s grand slam seals Luiz Gohara’s first MLB win

17 hours ago

Atlanta United LIVE To Go: Hat trick for Martinez in 7-0 drubbing of New England

Atlanta United LIVE To Go: Hat trick for Martinez in 7-0 drubbing of New England

17 hours ago

WATCH: Braves slugger Matt Kemp blasts first grand slam since 2011

WATCH: Braves slugger Matt Kemp blasts first grand slam since 2011

18 hours ago

Braves LIVE To Go: Julio Teheran’s gem helps Braves blank Nationals

Braves LIVE To Go: Julio Teheran’s gem helps Braves blank Nationals

1 day ago

Birthday Power: Freddie Freeman celebrates turning 28 with a 443-foot homer

Birthday Power: Freddie Freeman celebrates turning 28 with a 443-foot homer

1 day ago

More FOX Sports South Videos»