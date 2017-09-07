College Countdown: Rising country star Luke Combs on his ‘redneck roll,’ makes Week 2
With the success of 'When It Rains It Pours,' Luke Combs finds himself on a 'redneck roll.' The rising country star joins College Countdown presented by North Myrtle Beach to discusses that song, the video and makes his Week 2 college football picks.
More FOX Sports South Videos
ACC Profile: Spotlight brighter, but Louisville's Lamar Jackson still the same Lamar
6 hours ago
Braves LIVE To Go: Braves limited to Freddie Freeman home run in loss to Marlins
6 hours ago
Braves LIVE To Go: Kurt Suzuki delivers walk-off winner against Marlins
1 day ago
Chopcast LIVE: Ron Washington showcases infield drills with rookie star Ozzie Albies
1 day ago
College Countdown: Rising country star Luke Combs on his 'redneck roll,' makes Week 2
2 days ago
Braves LIVE To Go: Atlanta tops Texas to salvage a split in the day-night doubleheader
2 days ago