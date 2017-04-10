Watch Atlanta Braves’ first game at SunTrust Park on FOX Sports Southeast

ATLANTA – FOX Sports Southeast will exclusively televise the Atlanta Braves’ first-ever Opening Day game at SunTrust Park on Friday, April 14. The network’s extensive coverage will include three hours of live pregame programming featuring the debut of Chopcast LIVE! at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by a special two-hour Braves LIVE! at 5:30 p.m. ET. Chip Caray will provide play-by-play for the San Diego Padres versus Braves game at 7:30 p.m. ET, alongside analyst Joe Simpson, with reporters Paul Byrd and Kelsey Wingert providing updates throughout the telecast.

Chopcast LIVE!, a new studio show based on FOXSportsSouth.com’s popular Chopcast podcast, will deliver a fun, unique spin on the Braves, mixed with celebrity interviews and social media interaction with fans. Hosted by Cory McCartney and Zach Dillard, Friday’s one-hour premiere will feature special guest, platinum-selling country artist and Braves fan, Cole Swindell. Beginning Wednesday, April 19, FOX Sports Southeast will televise Chopcast LIVE! prior to Braves LIVE! pregame for every Wednesday home games.

Braves LIVE!, the pre- and post-game show for every Braves game telecast on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast, will preview the game against the Padres. Hosted by Jerome Jurenovich alongside analysts Nick Green and Brian Jordan, the two-hour show will feature exclusive interviews and analysis, plus coverage of the home opener festivities, including player introductions and the ceremonial first pitch.

This season, Braves home telecasts on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast will feature a new state-the-art robotic camera system, including a 4K-capable camera located on top of One Ballpark Center. The camera features a large 42x lens with image stabilization and extensive zooming capabilities to provide viewers with a unique vantage point of inside SunTrust Park and The Battery Atlanta. The versatile robotic camera system can be operated from the FOX Sports production truck at SunTrust Park or remotely from the FOX Sports Regional Networks studios in Atlanta.

The FOX Sports regional networks will also debut a new Braves LIVE! set located in The Plaza at The Battery Atlanta, a prime location that serves as a central hub for fans entering and leaving the ballpark. The covered structure’s size is fittingly 715 square feet, one of the most iconic numbers in franchise history. Braves LIVE! will originate from the new set during home games; when the team is on the road, the show will be televised from the networks’ Atlanta studios.

All FOX Sports programming, including Braves games televised on FOX Sports networks, will also be available on FOX Sports GO (FOXSportsGo.com), a free app that provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content through programming distributers.

Braves fans can find exclusive game-day photos, videos and features on FOX Sports South’s new team-specific Twitter account: @FOXSportsBraves. Additional Braves content, including Chopcast, can be found on FOXSportsSouth.com, Instagram and Facebook.