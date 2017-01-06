Virginia Tech lands former Nebraska QB A.J. Bush as juco transfer

Days after a surprise NFL defection cost it a starting quarterback, Virginia Tech may have found a replacement.

Former Nebraska player A.J. Bush announced Friday on Twitter that he is joining the Hokies. He spent last season at Iowa Western Community College, and will be eligible to play this fall for Virginia Tech as a redshirt junior.

God has has blessed me.Thankful to say Ive been offered and committed to play at Virginia tech university!! #hokies 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/0J7VsTzAp6 — Aj Bush (@ajbush23) January 6, 2017

Bush, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound former three-star recruit from Alpharetta, Ga., didn’t play in his two seasons in Lincoln. But he could see immediate time in Blacksburg given Justin Fuente’s need at the position.

The surprising move of Jerod Evans to turn pro left punter Mitchell Ludwig as the only returning player who attempted a pass in 2016, and redshirt freshman Josh Jackson is the only scholarship QB on the roster.

Evans, himself a junior college transfer, set school records with 4,392 yards and 41 TDs in his lone season with the Hokies and helped them claim the ACC Coastal Division title.

