Hawks forward Paul Millsap named to 4th straight All-Star roster

Paul Millsap’s All-Star streak in Atlanta continues.

The Atlanta Hawks’ star forward earned his fourth consecutive All-Star bid on Thursday night by being named to the Eastern Conference’s reserves headed to New Orleans. The NBA All-Star reserves were selected by league coaches.

In the post-Horford aftermath, the 31-year-old Millsap has helped a resurgent Hawks team jump back into the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference, winning 12 of their past 15 games to pull within striking distance of the top seeds as February looms. The 6-foot-8 “Anchorman” has (once again) been the centerpiece of the push. Millsap is averaging 18 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game to pace the Hawks on both ends of the floor.

Though he’s fallen off his career-best efficiency pace set last season, Millsap remains one of the league’s most reliable options.

The Hawks rank top-seven in defensive rating for the third consecutive season thanks in large part to their big man’s versatility.

Millsap becomes the fifth Atlanta Hawks player to ever make four consecutive All-Star appearances, joining Lou Hudson, Joe Johnson and Hall of Famers Dominique Wilkins and Dikembe Mutombo. (The 1999 NBA All-Star Game was cancelled due to the league’s lockout, so Mutombo’s run spanned five seasons from 1997 to 2001.)

In addition to Millsap, the East reserves consist of Isaiah Thomas (Celtics), John Wall (Wizards), Kyle Lowry (Raptors), Kevin Love (Cavaliers), Paul George (Pacers) and Kemba Walker (Hornets).

The conference’s All-Star starters, which were announced on Jan. 19, are Kyrie Irving and LeBron James (Cavaliers), DeMar DeRozan (Raptors), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks) and Jimmy Butler (Bulls).

Through three career All-Star appearances, Millsap has logged 50 combined minutes, scored 14 points and grabbed 12 boards.