Hurricanes quarterback Brad Kaaya elects to enter NFL Draft

The hemorrhaging of talented ACC quarterbacks continues.

Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya will forego his senior season to enter the 2017 NFL Draft. Kaaya, originally a highly touted recruit out of Los Angeles, finishes his college career holding nearly every major passing record for the Hurricanes following three consecutive 3,000-yard campaigns.

“This was one of the toughest decisions of my life, however, I have zero worries that The U will indeed be back,” Kaaya said in a statement. “No matter who is under center next season, I have no doubt in my mind they will have the platform and the resources around them to bring a major championship back to Coral Gables.”

Kaaya, who started as a true freshman for Miami in 2014, is considered one of the top quarterbacks prospects available.

His decision on Monday evening arrived hours after productive Virginia Tech signal-caller Jerod Evans elected to skip his senior season. Clemson star and two-time Heisman finalist Deshaun Watson previously announced his intentions to go pro, while the jury is still out on North Carolina’s breakout star Mitch Trubisky.

Other ACC underclassmen who have declared include running backs Dalvin Cook (Florida State), Wayne Gallman (Clemson) and James Conner (Pittsburgh), wide receivers Isaiah Ford (Virginia Tech), Mike Williams and Artavis Scott (Clemson), tight ends Bucky Hodges (Virginia Tech) and David Njoku (Miami) and defensive lineman Nazair Jones (North Carolina).

Kaaya played for three head coaches in his three seasons in Coral Gables, including 2015 interim head coach Larry Scott.

The two-time All-ACC selection holds school records for passing yards and completions and sits third in touchdown passes behind Ken Dorsey and Jacory Harris.

“While I am looking forward to pursuing my future endeavors, I am going to miss our fans, media, students, administrators, coaches, families, and most importantly my teammates, who were with me through the good times and the tough times,” Kaaya continued in his statement. “ … I look forward to watching Coach (Mark) Richt and his staff, and our team do even bigger and better things for years to come.”

Kaaya will be just the third Miami quarterback prospect drafted since 1992.