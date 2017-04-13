FOX Sports Southeast to televise Atlanta Hawks in first round of NBA Playoffs

ATLANTA – FOX Sports Southeast will continue coverage of the Atlanta Hawks through the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs. The No. 5 seed Hawks will open on the road against the No. 4 seed Washington Wizards on Sunday, April 16, at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX Sports Southeast. Coverage will begin with Hawks LIVE! at 12:30 p.m. ET. FOX Sports Southeast’s complete playoff schedule is below.

Play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun and analyst Dominique Wilkins will call the action with Olivia Harlan providing interviews and in-game updates from the sidelines. Hawks LIVE!, anchored by Andre Aldridge and Mike “Stinger” Glenn, will deliver the latest team news before and after every FOX Sports Southeast game telecast.

The games, along with Hawks LIVE!, will also be available on FOX Sports GO, a free app that provides live streaming video of content televised on FOX Sports through programming distributors.

GAME DATE OPPONENT PREGAME (ET) GAME (ET) Game 1 Sunday, April 16 @ Washington Wizards 12:30 p.m. 1:00 p.m. Game 2 Wednesday, April 19 @ Washington Wizards 6:30 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Game 3 Saturday, April 22 vs. Washington Wizards 5:00 p.m. 5:30 p.m. Game 4 Monday, April 24 vs. Washington Wizards 7:30 p.m. 8:00 p.m. Game 5* Wednesday, April 26 @ Washington Wizards TBD TBD Game 6* Friday, April 28 vs. Washington Wizards TBD TBD Game 7* Sunday, April 30 @ Washington Wizards TBD TBD

*If necessary

**Television schedule subject to change