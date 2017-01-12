FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Southeast’s Braves spring training coverage begins March 11

ATLANTA — FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast announced today they will televise a combined seven Atlanta Braves spring training games.

The networks’ spring training schedule will begin Saturday, March 11, with the Braves visiting the St. Louis Cardinals at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX Sports Southeast. The schedule also includes exclusive coverage of the first ever game played at SunTrust Park on Friday, March 31, with the Braves hosting the New York Yankees at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports South.

Every Braves telecast on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast will be available on FOX Sports GO (FOXSportsGo.com), a free app that provides live streaming video of Braves games and other FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast programming through select programming distributers.

A complete FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast schedule* of Braves spring training games is below.

DATE TIME (ET) OPPONENT LOCATION NETWORK Saturday, March 11 1 p.m. at Cardinals Jupiter, Fla. FOX Sports Southeast Sunday, March 19 1 p.m. Cardinals Kissimmee,Fla. FOX Sports Southeast Thursday, March 23 6 p.m. Tigers Kissimmee,Fla. FOX Sports Southeast Friday, March 24 1 p.m. at Tigers Lakeland, Fla. FOX Sports South Saturday, March 25 1 p.m. Mets Kissimmee,Fla. FOX Sports Southeast Monday, March 27 6 p.m. Tigers Kissimmee,Fla. FOX Sports Southeast Friday, March 31 7:30 p.m. Yankees (at SunTrust Park) Atlanta FOX Sports South

The full Braves regular season television schedule on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast will be announced at a later date.

*Television schedule subject to change.

FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast channel info for the Atlanta DMA is listed below. Additional channel information can be found on FOXSportsSouth.com’s channel guide.

PROVIDER FOX SPORTS SOUTH FOX SPORTS SOUTHEAST AT&T U-verse 1724 1729 Charter Spectrum 722 723 Comcast Xfinity 848 884 DirecTV 646 649 DISH Network 420 437

About FOX Sports South & FOX Sports Southeast

The FOX Sports regional networks serving the Southeast — FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports Tennessee and FOX Sports Southeast — collectively reach more than 13 million households across seven states. They are the television home of the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Dream, Atlanta Hawks, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, Nashville Predators, Cincinnati Reds, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, St. Louis Cardinals, UEFA Champions League and Bundesliga, as well as the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 Conference, and Big East Conference. Combined, the networks televise nearly 1,400 live events each year. For more information, please visit FOXSportsSouth.com, FOXSportsTennessee.com, and FOXSportsCarolinas.com.

About FOX Sports GO

FOX Sports GO is a free app that provides live streaming video of more than 3,100 live events. It is currently available for iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Roku players and Roku TV, select Windows devices, and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.

Braves fans can find exclusive game-day content, the popular Chopcast podcast, special features and videos on FOXSportsSouth.com, Twitter (@FOXSportsSouth and @FOXSportsSE), Instagram and Facebook.