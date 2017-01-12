FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Southeast’s Braves spring training coverage begins March 11
ATLANTA — FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast announced today they will televise a combined seven Atlanta Braves spring training games.
The networks’ spring training schedule will begin Saturday, March 11, with the Braves visiting the St. Louis Cardinals at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX Sports Southeast. The schedule also includes exclusive coverage of the first ever game played at SunTrust Park on Friday, March 31, with the Braves hosting the New York Yankees at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports South.
Every Braves telecast on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast will be available on FOX Sports GO (FOXSportsGo.com), a free app that provides live streaming video of Braves games and other FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast programming through select programming distributers.
A complete FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast schedule* of Braves spring training games is below.
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|NETWORK
|Saturday, March 11
|1 p.m.
|at Cardinals
|Jupiter, Fla.
|FOX Sports Southeast
|Sunday, March 19
|1 p.m.
|Cardinals
|Kissimmee,Fla.
|FOX Sports Southeast
|Thursday, March 23
|6 p.m.
|Tigers
|Kissimmee,Fla.
|FOX Sports Southeast
|Friday, March 24
|1 p.m.
|at Tigers
|Lakeland, Fla.
|FOX Sports South
|Saturday, March 25
|1 p.m.
|Mets
|Kissimmee,Fla.
|FOX Sports Southeast
|Monday, March 27
|6 p.m.
|Tigers
|Kissimmee,Fla.
|FOX Sports Southeast
|Friday, March 31
|7:30 p.m.
|Yankees (at SunTrust Park)
|Atlanta
|FOX Sports South
The full Braves regular season television schedule on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast will be announced at a later date.
*Television schedule subject to change.
FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast channel info for the Atlanta DMA is listed below. Additional channel information can be found on FOXSportsSouth.com’s channel guide.
|PROVIDER
|FOX SPORTS SOUTH
|FOX SPORTS SOUTHEAST
|AT&T U-verse
|1724
|1729
|Charter Spectrum
|722
|723
|Comcast Xfinity
|848
|884
|DirecTV
|646
|649
|DISH Network
|420
|437
About FOX Sports South & FOX Sports Southeast
The FOX Sports regional networks serving the Southeast — FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports Tennessee and FOX Sports Southeast — collectively reach more than 13 million households across seven states. They are the television home of the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Dream, Atlanta Hawks, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, Nashville Predators, Cincinnati Reds, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, St. Louis Cardinals, UEFA Champions League and Bundesliga, as well as the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 Conference, and Big East Conference. Combined, the networks televise nearly 1,400 live events each year. For more information, please visit FOXSportsSouth.com, FOXSportsTennessee.com, and FOXSportsCarolinas.com.
About FOX Sports GO
FOX Sports GO is a free app that provides live streaming video of more than 3,100 live events. It is currently available for iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Roku players and Roku TV, select Windows devices, and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.
Braves fans can find exclusive game-day content, the popular Chopcast podcast, special features and videos on FOXSportsSouth.com, Twitter (@FOXSportsSouth and @FOXSportsSE), Instagram and Facebook.