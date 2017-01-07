Controversy and Grayson Allen have gone hand-in-and. In just his second game back from being suspended for tripping, the Duke guard was again providing the internet with more fodder.

During the second half Saturday against Boston College, Allen threw the inbounds pass off the back of Nik Popovic and scored an easy bucket.

Allen was hit with an “indefinite suspension” following his latest tripping incident on Dec. 21 and later stripped of his captaincy. But the junior missed just one game — an 89-75 loss to Virginia Tech last Saturday — before rejoining the Blue Devils ahead of a 110-57 romp of Georgia Tech.

On the season, Allen is averaging 15.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 30.9 minutes per game.