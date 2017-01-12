Chopcast: Mallex Smith trade nets Braves another high-ceiling lefty
The Atlanta Braves traded Mallex Smith and Shae Simmons to the Seattle Mariners for left-handed pitching prospects Luiz Gohara and Thomas Burrows, continuing the offseason trend of targeting high-upside talent. Zach Dillard and Cory McCartney break down the trade and why it makes sense for Atlanta.
Topics include:
— Why was Mallex Smith expendable for Atlanta’s front office?
— With Luiz Gohara in place, do the Braves possess baseball’s best collection of pitching prospects, particularly left-handers?
— Where does Thomas Burrows fit into the picture?