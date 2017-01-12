Chopcast: Mallex Smith trade nets Braves another high-ceiling lefty

The Atlanta Braves traded Mallex Smith and Shae Simmons to the Seattle Mariners for left-handed pitching prospects Luiz Gohara and Thomas Burrows, continuing the offseason trend of targeting high-upside talent. Zach Dillard and Cory McCartney break down the trade and why it makes sense for Atlanta.

Topics include:

— Why was Mallex Smith expendable for Atlanta’s front office?

— With Luiz Gohara in place, do the Braves possess baseball’s best collection of pitching prospects, particularly left-handers?

— Where does Thomas Burrows fit into the picture?