Chopcast: Have expectations changed for Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson?
What went right, what went wrong and what’s next for the Braves at shortstop? Reviewing the 2017 season for Dansby Swanson, surprise contributor Johan Camargo and more.
Other topics include:
— What will Johan Camargo’s role be in 2018?
— Should the sky-high expectations for Dansby Swanson be lowered after a disappointing rookie season?
— Any concerns for the defensive lapses?
Under pressure? @Zach_Dillard and @coryjmccartney discuss expectations for Dansby Swanson as a former #1 pick in a golden age of shortstops. pic.twitter.com/Aq4WbvDTtO
— FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) October 25, 2017