Chopcast: Have expectations changed for Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson?

Jun 22, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) throws a runner out at first against the San Francisco Giants in the fourth inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

What went right, what went wrong and what’s next for the Braves at shortstop? Reviewing the 2017 season for Dansby Swanson, surprise contributor Johan Camargo and more.

Other topics include:

— What will Johan Camargo’s role be in 2018?

— Should the sky-high expectations for Dansby Swanson be lowered after a disappointing rookie season?

— Any concerns for the defensive lapses?