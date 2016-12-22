Chopcast: Breaking down Braves’ top prospects for 2017

The Atlanta Braves boast one of baseball’s best and deepest farm systems. Talking Chop’s Minor League Editor, Eric Cole, joins Zach Dillard to discuss the franchise’s top prospects, the fast rise of Ronald Acuna, high-celing arms, Kevin Maitan and other international signings, organizational catching talent and more.



List of topics include:

— Should Ozzie Albies or Dansby Swanson occupy the top spot?

— The fast rise of Ronald Acuna

— Is there any farm system in baseball boasting the depth of left-handed pitching the Braves do with Kolby Allard, Max Fried and Sean Newcomb?

— Where does Kevin Maitan fit into the picture?

— Do the Braves boast enough power bats?

— Did Atlanta quietly clean up in the 2015 international signing period?

— After Albies, which Braves prospects could make an appearance in 2017?

— Have the Braves addressed their catching needs?

— Where should the franchise turn in 2017, whether it be on the trade market, through the draft or international signing period?