Chopcast: Analyzing next prospect waves in Atlanta’s touted farm system

Atlanta’s farm system is far from bare following the promotions of Ozzie Albies, Luiz Gohara, Sean Newcomb and Max Fried this season.

Prospect writer Eric Cole (Talking Chop, Minor League Ball, Road 2 Atlanta podcast) joins the show to discuss the next waves of pitching, Ronald Acuña, Austin Riley, Kevin Maitan, the system’s best tools and more.

Topics discussed include:

— Atlanta’s production and good fortune in the farm system over the past three seasons

— Ronald Acuña’s ability to immediately contribute at the major-league level in 2018

— Who is the best pitcher in Atlanta’s system?

— Is Austin Riley underrated?

— Which catching prospect is closest to contributing in the majors?

— How good can Cristian Pache be in center field?

— How did teenage position players Kevin Maitan and Drew Waters hold up in 2017?

— Which players have the best tools in Atlanta’s system?