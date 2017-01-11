Braves trade Mallex Smith, Shae Simmons to Mariners for 2 LHP prospects

For the second time in three months months, the Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners have reached a trade agreement. Atlanta is sending speedy outfielder Mallex Smith and reliever Shae Simmons to Seattle in exchange for left-handed pitching prospects Luiz Gohara and Tyler Burrows.

Smith, 23, broke in with Atlanta’s major-league club in 2016, posting a .316 on-base percentage with three home runs and 16 stolen bases, but a fractured thumb undercut his otherwise productive rookie season. With the franchise’s veteran-laden of outfield consisting of Ender Inciarte, Matt Kemp and Nick Markakis, the Braves faced a decision with Smith: utilize him as a bench bat and pinch-runner or send him back to the Triple-A level for consistent playing time.

Simmons, 26, returned from Tommy John surgery this past season and posted a 1.35 ERA in 6 2/3 innings pitched. He was expected to be a member of an improving Atlanta bullpen.

From Atlanta’s perspective, the deal revolves around Gohara, a consensus top-five prospect in the Mariners system. In two separate minor-league stops this past season, the 20-year-old southpaw posted a sub-2.00 ERA and sub-2.75 FIP.

In 10 starts at A-ball, Gohara struck out 9.9 batters per nine innings and allowed just one home run total.

Gohara was mostly 94-97, touching 98, 99 for me in Fall League. Slider, 83-86, short, two plane, average. Body trending in right direction. — Eric Longenhagen (@longenhagen) January 11, 2017

The Braves add Gohara’s name to arguably the scariest collection of left-handed starting pitching prospects in the minors: Kolby Allard, Max Fried, Sean Newcomb, Joey Wentz and Kyle Muller, to name the headliners.

Burrows, a 22-year-old fourth-round pick in the 2016 draft, is another relief option that could move fast through Atlanta’s system. The 6-foot-1 Alabama product struck out 37 batters in his first 24 2/3 pro innings with a low-90s fastball and improving slider.

This is the fourth significant trade the Braves have made this offseason, following deals that netted them Jaime Garcia, Alex Jackson, Tyler Pike and Luke Jackson.

The move opens up two spots on the Braves’ 40-man roster.