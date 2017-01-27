Braves bring Kris Medlen back on minor-league deal

After a two-year absence, Kris Medlen is returning to the Braves, albeit on a minor league deal.

The right-handed pitcher has inked a contract with Atlanta that does not include an invitation to spring training. The deal was first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s David O’Brien.

Medlen, 31, had spent 2015 and ’16 seasons with the Royals, making 21 appearances and 14 starts and last year opened six games with a 7.77 ERA in a season cut short by a shoulder injury.

He had a player option for the 2017, which the Royals declined.

Drafted by the Braves in the 10th round in 2006, Medlen broke out in 2012, transitioning from a reliever into a mid-season starter. Atlanta would win 23 games in which he started that season, breaking the record of 22 set by the New York Giants’ Carl Hubbell and Yankees’ White Ford. He posted a 1.57 ERA with 10 wins and one loss.

A year later, Medlen set new career highs in wins (15), starts (31), innings (197) and strikeouts (157) and capped his year with eight innings of two-hit ball vs. the Phillies in what would prove to be the first start of his first stint in Atlanta.

Medlen’s 2014 spring training was cut short as he left a game with a sore elbow that turned out to be ligament damage. He would need Tommy John surgery for the second time, and was non-tendered by the Braves the following December.

The lack of a minor league deal speaks to the progress the Braves are clearly looking for as he returns from another injury. But Medlen has long been popular with the fanbase and had previously served as a spokesperson for the Rally Foundation for childhood cancer research.

