Ozzie Albies, Sean Newcomb headline Braves’ spring training non-roster invitees

For the second straight year, Ozzie Albies and Sean Newcomb will train with the major-league roster at spring training.

The two highly regarded Braves prospects headline the franchise’s 20 non-roster invitees — a mix of standout young talents and veterans on minor-league deals. Along with Albies and Newcomb, other top prospects invited include the organization’s Minor Player of the Year in outfielder Dustin Peterson, Minor Pitcher of the Year in right-hander Patrick Weigel, left-handed reliever A.J. Minter and infielder Travis Demerrite.

The veteran portion of the list mainly includes pitchers and catchers, including familiar names like Jordan Walden, Eric O’Flaherty and Blaine Boyer contending for bullpen spots. The team also added left-hander John Danks, the longtime White Sox starter with a career 4.38 ERA and 4.41 FIP, to provide competition for the fifth starting spot in camp.

Utility option Emilio Bonifacio, 31, will also be in camp competing for a bench role.

Albies will likely find the brightest lights, though.

The 20-year-old sensation is expected to challenge for the starting second-base job as early as Opening Day after dominating at the minor-league level as a teenager. Albies hit .321/.391/.467 at the Double-A level and even pushed his way into Triple-A’s International League before an elbow injury ended his season in the playoffs. The 5-foot-9 infielder, who helps form Atlanta’s presumed middle infield of the future with shortstop Dansby Swanson, has already resumed baseball activities.

Newcomb, 23, struggled with his command at times for Double-A Mississippi last season, but he still walked away with 152 strikeouts in 140 innings. The left-hander is projected to start his season with Triple-A Gwinnett — just one stop shy from a veteran-laden MLB rotation — and a strong spring could jumpstart an important season for him.

Breakdown by position:

PITCHERS: RHP Blaine Boyer, RHP Rhiner Cruz, LHP John Danks, RHP Joel De La Cruz, LHP Sam Freeman, LHP Adam Kolarek, LHP A.J. Minter, LHP Sean Newcomb, LHP Eric O’Flaherty, RHP Jordan Walden and RHP Patrick Weigel

CATCHERS: David Freitas, Blake Lalli, Joe Odom, Braeden Schlehuber and Kade Scivicque

INFIELDERS: Ozzie Albies and Travis Demeritte

OUTFIELDERS: Emilio Bonifacio and Dustin Peterson