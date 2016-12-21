Atlanta United to play inaugural home opener against NY Red Bulls

Until the completion of its future home at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta United will play home games at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium, including its inaugural home opener on March 5 against the New York Red Bulls.

The MLS announced opening schedules for the league’s 22 teams on Wednesday.

The league will reveal the rest of its schedule in early January.

“We’ve all been counting down the days and we finally have a date to circle on our calendars,” club president Darren Eales said in a statement. “I know our fans are just as excited as we are to get started and we look forward to hosting this historic match in front of a packed house at Bobby Dodd Stadium.”

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is expected to be completed in the summer of 2017.