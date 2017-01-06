Kyle Korver’s time in Atlanta, a 332-game barrage of 818 3-pointers, has come to an end.

The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing terms to send the 35-year-old guard to the Cleveland Cavaliers for 36-year-old forward Mike Dunleavy Jr. and a 2019 first-round pick, according to The Vertical.

In addition, the Hawks are reportedly listening to multiple offers for their best player, All-Star forward Paul Millsap.

Korver and Millsap are both set to become unrestricted free agents at season’s end.

Sources: Atlanta discussed Korver parameters with a few contenders, but Cavs stepped up with first-round pick. On deck: Paul Millsap. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 6, 2017

“Definitely mixed emotions, you know? There’s a lot of hard ties to Atlanta for a lot of reasons. … It’s hard to leave that behind,” Korver said of the news after Thursday’s win over New Orleans. Korver did not play in the game. “Obviously it’s a great opportunity for me to go to Cleveland. So I’m very excited about that part. But there’s a lot of relationships that I care a lot about here that I’m gonna miss.”

The trade of Korver signals another turn of the page for the Hawks franchise. After losing All-Star center Al Horford in free agency in the offseason, the team attempted to solidify their place in the Eastern Conference pecking order by signing big man Dwight Howard and re-signing wing Kent Bazemore, but it entered Thursday night’s action just three games above .500 despite a recent surge. By trading Korver — and presumably Millsap, among other potential options — the Hawks avoid losing more valuable pieces in free agency with nothing to show for their trouble.

Korver served as a cornerstone for head coach and president of basketball operations Mike Budenholzer’s pace-and-space system, attracting constant attention while shooting over 45 percent from the outside over his Hawks career. He averaged 10.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game over that span.

Korver ranks eighth in NBA history with 1,952 career 3-pointers made.

"A lot of relationships I care a lot about here and I'm going to miss." – @KyleKorver on feelings of potential trade from @ATLHawks to Cavs pic.twitter.com/vYikluXWSM — FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) January 6, 2017

Originally acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bulls, Korver fills a void for Cleveland, which is playing without J.R. Smith for an extended period of time due to a thumb injury.

In Dunleavy, the Hawks receive shooting in return.

The 6-foot-9 journeyman is a 40 percent shooter over the past five seasons. He is signed through the 2017-18 season at an affordable rate — owed the remainder of his $4.8 million salary this season and $5.2 million next year. However, the Hawks are likely move Dunleavy before their presumptive trading spree is over:

Sources: Cleveland, Atlanta will work on finding a 3rd team for Dunleavy until Friday trade call. If none found, Hawks willing to keep him. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 6, 2017

The Hawks now own the Minnesota Timberwolves’ lottery-protected 2018 first-round pick and the reigning world champion Cavaliers’ 2019 first-round selection.

Stay tuned for more information.