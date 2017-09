It was in Week 2 of last season when Lamar Jackson gifted us all The Hurdle. A year later, Louisville's Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback didn't deliver a touchstone moment in the second game of the season, a 47-28 win over North Carolina.

But he did show that in 2017, he has been even more important to the Cardinals.

In the No. 17 Cardinals' victory, Jackson racked up six touchdowns within his 525 yards -- 393 through the air and 132 on the ground -- a total that was 74.3 percent of what Louisville had as a team (706). That came one week after he was responsible for 92.5 (485) of the 524 total yards the Cardinals hung on Purdue in 35-28 win.

In all, that gives Jackson 1,010 of Louisville's 1,230 or 82.1 percent of the team's production, and he's responsible for all eight of their TDs.

Last season, in the opening-week win over Charlotte, when Jackson had 405 yards, that was 61 percent of the Cardinals' overall production (663). Then, in that victory in Week 2 when the QB hurdled an incoming Orange defender, he was at 72 percent (610 of Louisville's 845).

That was just five more yards (1,015) than Jackson has in '17 at the same, time, but that '16 figure was also 67.3 percent of Louisville's overall production. He was also responsible for 13 of 18 TDs a year ago.

Now, part of the scales tipping so far in favor of '17 is an inability to run the ball against the Boilermakers last week with anyone other than the QB, with Reggie Bonnafon second to Jackson with 33 yards on six carries in Indianapolis.

Against the Tar Heels, it wasn't nearly as glaring as Malik Williams had 149 yards to Jackson's 132. Granted, 74 of those yards came in the fourth quarter with the game already in hand, but it did mark the first time since the Cardinals' Nov. 17 loss to Houston that someone other than Jackson led the team in rushing.