The Twelve Days of Christmas: Braves Edition

On the First day of Christmas, the Atlanta Braves gave to thee

One hug from Freddie

On the Second day of Christmas, the Atlanta Braves gave to thee

Two Familiar Faces
and one hug from Freddie

On the Third day of Christmas, the Atlanta Braves gave to thee

Three Fresh Faces
Two Familiar Faces
and one hug from Freddie

On the Fourth day of Christmas, the Atlanta Braves gave to thee

Four Sideline Reporting Byrds
Three Fresh Faces
Two Familiar Faces
and one hug from Freddie

On the Fifth day of Christmas, the Atlanta Braves gave to thee

Five Hall of Fame Rings
Four Sideline Reporting Byrds
Three Fresh Faces
Two Familiar Faces
and one hug from Freddie

On the Sixth day of Christmas, the Atlanta Braves gave to thee

A Sixth Great Awaiting
Five Hall of Fame Rings
Four Sideline Reporting Byrds
Three Fresh Faces
Two Familiar Faces
and one hug from Freddie

On the Seventh day of Christmas, the Atlanta Braves gave to thee

Seven Swans(ons) A Swinging
A Sixth Great Awaiting
Five Hall of Fame Rings
Four Sideline Reporting Byrds
Three Fresh Faces
Two Familiar Faces
and one hug from Freddie

On the Eighth day of Christmas, the Atlanta Braves gave to thee

Ate Of Everything
Seven Swans(ons) A Swinging
A Sixth Great Awaiting
Five Hall of Fame Rings
Four Sideline Reporting Byrds
Three Fresh Faces
Two Familiar Faces
and one hug from Freddie

On the Ninth day of Christmas, the Atlanta Braves gave to thee

Nine Tomahawk Team Members Dancing
Ate Of Everything
Seven Swans(ons) A Swinging
A Sixth Great Awaiting
Five Hall of Fame Rings
Four Sideline Reporting Byrds
Three Fresh Faces
Two Familiar Faces
and one hug from Freddie

On the Tenth day of Christmas, the Atlanta Braves gave to thee

Ten Enders A Leaping
Nine Tomahawk Team Members Dancing
Ate Of Everything
Seven Swans(ons) A Swinging
A Sixth Great Awaiting
Five Hall of Fame Rings
Four Sideline Reporting Byrds
Three Fresh Faces
Two Familiar Faces
and one hug from Freddie

On the Eleventh day of Christmas, the Atlanta Braves gave to thee

Eleven Phanatics Pummeled
Ten Enders A Leaping
Nine Tomahawk Team Members Dancing
Ate Of Everything
Seven Swans(ons) A Swinging
A Sixth Great Awaiting
Five Hall of Fame Rings
Four Sideline Reporting Byrds
Three Fresh Faces
Two Familiar Faces
and one hug from Freddie

On the Twelfth day of Christmas, the Atlanta Braves gave to thee

Twelve Chase D'Arnaud Bands a Strumming
Eleven Phanatics Pummeled
Ten Enders A Leaping
Nine Tomahawk Team Members Dancing
Ate Of Everything
Seven Swans(ons) A Swinging
A Sixth Great Awaiting
Five Hall of Fame Rings
Four Sideline Reporting Byrds
Three Fresh Faces
Two Familiar Faces
and one hug from Freddie

