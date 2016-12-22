The Twelve Days of Christmas: Braves Edition
On the First day of Christmas, the Atlanta Braves gave to thee
One hug from FreddieBrett Davis Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
On the Second day of Christmas, the Atlanta Braves gave to thee
Two Familiar Faces
and one hug from Freddie
On the Third day of Christmas, the Atlanta Braves gave to thee
Three Fresh Faces
Two Familiar Faces
and one hug from Freddie
On the Fourth day of Christmas, the Atlanta Braves gave to thee
Four Sideline Reporting Byrds
Three Fresh Faces
Two Familiar Faces
and one hug from Freddie
On the Fifth day of Christmas, the Atlanta Braves gave to thee
Five Hall of Fame Rings
Four Sideline Reporting Byrds
Three Fresh Faces
Two Familiar Faces
and one hug from Freddie
On the Sixth day of Christmas, the Atlanta Braves gave to thee
A Sixth Great Awaiting
Five Hall of Fame Rings
Four Sideline Reporting Byrds
Three Fresh Faces
Two Familiar Faces
and one hug from Freddie
On the Seventh day of Christmas, the Atlanta Braves gave to thee
Seven Swans(ons) A Swinging
A Sixth Great Awaiting
Five Hall of Fame Rings
Four Sideline Reporting Byrds
Three Fresh Faces
Two Familiar Faces
and one hug from Freddie
On the Eighth day of Christmas, the Atlanta Braves gave to thee
Ate Of Everything
Seven Swans(ons) A Swinging
A Sixth Great Awaiting
Five Hall of Fame Rings
Four Sideline Reporting Byrds
Three Fresh Faces
Two Familiar Faces
and one hug from Freddie
On the Ninth day of Christmas, the Atlanta Braves gave to thee
Nine Tomahawk Team Members Dancing
Ate Of Everything
Seven Swans(ons) A Swinging
A Sixth Great Awaiting
Five Hall of Fame Rings
Four Sideline Reporting Byrds
Three Fresh Faces
Two Familiar Faces
and one hug from Freddie
On the Tenth day of Christmas, the Atlanta Braves gave to thee
Ten Enders A Leaping
Nine Tomahawk Team Members Dancing
Ate Of Everything
Seven Swans(ons) A Swinging
A Sixth Great Awaiting
Five Hall of Fame Rings
Four Sideline Reporting Byrds
Three Fresh Faces
Two Familiar Faces
and one hug from Freddie
On the Eleventh day of Christmas, the Atlanta Braves gave to thee
Eleven Phanatics Pummeled
Ten Enders A Leaping
Nine Tomahawk Team Members Dancing
Ate Of Everything
Seven Swans(ons) A Swinging
A Sixth Great Awaiting
Five Hall of Fame Rings
Four Sideline Reporting Byrds
Three Fresh Faces
Two Familiar Faces
and one hug from Freddie
On the Twelfth day of Christmas, the Atlanta Braves gave to thee
Twelve Chase D'Arnaud Bands a Strumming
Eleven Phanatics Pummeled
Ten Enders A Leaping
Nine Tomahawk Team Members Dancing
Ate Of Everything
Seven Swans(ons) A Swinging
A Sixth Great Awaiting
Five Hall of Fame Rings
Four Sideline Reporting Byrds
Three Fresh Faces
Two Familiar Faces
and one hug from Freddie