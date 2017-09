2. Kurt Suzuki re-signing checks multiple boxes

The Braves claimed one of the enviable catching situations in 2017, watching as two under-the-radar veterans hit at career-high rates to keep collective pace with the Buster Posey-, Yasmani Grandal- and Willson Contreras-led teams. Entering their final home game of the campaign, Atlanta’s 4.5 wins above replacement from the catching position was tied for the best mark in baseball.

General manager John Coppolella hinted at the obvious with Tyler Flowers’ $4 million team option after inking Suzuki to a one-year, $3.5 million deal for the 2018 season — meaning it would require sheer collapses from two 30-something players, particularly at the plate, for Atlanta to not extract surplus value behind the plate next season. And while the organization’s long-term solution behind the plate is still up grabs, Suzuki fits the checklist:

Familiarity/Production: If the Braves have learned anything about its catching situation over the past 14 months, it’s that Tyler Flowers can excel in pseudo-platoon roles. With Suzuki entering into free agency, the Braves could have explored a variety of options on the market — from Rene Rivera to Alex Avila to Nick Hundley to Chris Iannetta. Instead, the Braves locked up Suzuki, owner of the highest OPS of the upcoming free-agent catching class, for another year.

Suzuki has not only hit 18 home runs in 287 plate appearances for a career-bets 124 weighted runs created plus, but he’s proven to be a plus player in all but one season (2015) of his 11 seasons.

Price: Even accounting for a decline, $3.5 million is an easy call.

Here are the two free agents who signed for exactly $3.5 million last offseason: Brett Anderson (45 1/3 innings, 7.15 ERA) and Stephen Drew (.660 OPS). Advantage: Coppy, Hart & Co.

Albeit not in price tag, this is far different from the A.J. Pierzynski re-signing that went off the rails for this front office in 2016. For one, Suzuki is not expected to shoulder a starter’s workload — barring injury, of course — and even then, he’s six years younger with 694 fewer games on his odometer.

Timeline: Young catchers are on their way, at least that’s what the 2017 season would have everyone believe. The farm system could begin pushing viable major-league talent up the pipeline by next season at the current rate — with the likes of Alex Jackson (21 years old, Double-A) or Brett Cumberland (22, High-A) potentially pushing for MLB call-ups late next summer. The team could also look at a player like Kade Scivicque (24, Triple-A), the prospect return on the Erick Aybar trade, this time next year.

Still, every notable catching prospect in Atlanta’s system needs a little more time. Suzuki provides that at a bargain rate.

If the Braves find themselves in contention at next year’s trade deadline and he’s playing well, they could once again hold onto him for the stretch run. If playoffs are not in the cards — or if they are a long shot; or if the front office simply feels comfortable enough rolling with a catching prospect regardless — next July, Atlanta could then turn to a younger platoon option in the second half to set the stage for 2019.