Three Cuts: Nightmare week in new ballpark tests veteran-laden rotation

In limited opportunities, Jim Johnson remains quiet force

A foundational narrative of the 2016 postseason was the usage of lights-out relievers like Cleveland’s Andrew Miller and Chicago’s Aroldis Chapman (or the lack thereof with Zach Britton in Baltimore). For the World Series competitors, simply delivering a lead into the eighth inning was a significant in-game victory, the hinges for a door poised to be slammed shut. Miller and Chapman combined for 35 innings and allowed only nine earned runs and 51 strikeouts. Tally national votes for the top relievers in baseball and Miller and Chapman are making the cut.

Where would Jim Johnson, the 33-year-old right-hander who has played for five organizations since 2013, rank on that list? Would he even make the top-10 cut?

In extending Johnson through the 2018 season, the Atlanta Braves secured a veteran cornerstone for their bullpen — a pitcher capable of holding down the closer role even as projected replacements (Arodys Vizcaino, Mauricio Cabrera) loom. Johnson’s shutout ninth inning on Sunday against the Cardinals lowered his ERA to 3.75 with 15 strikeouts in 12 innings. His fielding-independent pitching (FIP) sits at an elite 1.25 mark thanks to that double-digit strikeout rate and his refusal to allow a ball to leave the yard. In fact, here’s the list of MLB pitchers to throw at least 20 frames with a 1.45 FIP or better since the 2016 trade deadline:

Kenley Jansen: 0.25

Aroldis Chapman: 0.95

Jim Johnson: 1.02

Wade Davis: 1.26

Andrew Miller: 1.41

For a player who was twice traded and twice released in a 22-month stretch, Johnson has rediscovered his rhythm in Atlanta.

“The first half of the year last year, the first month or so of the season last year, I was dealing with that stuff from the (double-hernia) surgery in the offseason where I just didn’t have my legs under me,” Johnson said. “After being able to kind of settle down and work on strengthening the right parts and getting things working back in order, I think it was just basically having a consistent delivery, being able to locate pitches consistently. At this level, there’s guys that have tremendous amount go stuff, but to be a pitcher you’ve gotta be able to locate as well. I’m always trying to fine-tune that.

“You’re not going to execute every pitch all the time, but you try to.”

Performing like an elite closer for a sub-.500 team makes for tricky business. Prior to his back-to-back shutout outings against St. Louis, Johnson had pitched just four times in 13 days. The former fifth-round draft pick has picked up a few pointers over his 12 MLB seasons. During long spells of inactivity, Johnson pitches off the mound every three days after pregame warmups with his relief corps, typically humming 10 fastballs for location purposes. (Johnson is not a believer in pitching off flat ground.) The veteran also picked up a tip from former Orioles teammate Kevin Gregg: Lift weights before the game. Johnson says the (seemingly counterintuitive) routine takes the emotion out of the equation.

“If you have a good game, you might not lift right,” said Johnson, who lifts three days per week, “or if you have a bad game you might lift like an idiot.”

With rollercoaster production defining both the rotation and bullpen, Johnson's presence has provided some semblence of stability ... when the opportunities arise.