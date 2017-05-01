Three Cuts: Mike Foltynewicz’s true potential on display; Freddie Freeman’s best month ever

1. We are witnessing the true potential of Mike Foltynewicz

As the great Chris Jericho would say, "Drink it in, man." Mike Foltynewicz's three-plus seasons in the majors have been about what could be. An arm that current Braves bullpen coach (and former Triple-A Gwinnett pitching coach) has called the most impressive arm he's been around since Clayton Kershaw, and whom catcher Tyler Flowers likened to his former White Sox teammate Chris Sale.

No, he hasn't reached Kershaw/Sale territory. But the Foltynewicz that we've seen over these past three starts -- and for most of Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Brewers -- is teetering toward elite as he's found consistency and an efficient approach that speaks to his confidence in his secondary pitches.

Against the Brewers, Foltynewicz threw four no-hit innings, started by his striking out the first four batters he faced and six of seven, before giving up a solo home run to Domingo Santana to start the fifth (the Milwaukee right fielder would go deep against him again in the sixth, a three-run shot).

Amid those Santana homers, five of the next 11 Brewers reached safely (one off a Dansby Swanson error) and Foltynewicz fell behind in five counts and the second deep ball came on the first pitch Santana saw.

Those were the final impressions of a day that ended in the bottom of the seventh, but in all, the right-hander yielded four hits and one earned run, didn't walk anyone, induced 10 groundouts to two flyouts vs. the 24 batters he faced -- and he kept his composure amid the late troubles.

Before Santana's first homer, only one player -- Orlando Arcia, twice -- saw more than five pitches and four of his Ks came on no more than four offerings. More impressive, was that all six of those whiffs came via a curveball or slider, underscoring how much focus the flamethrower has put on expanding beyond his mid-90s fastball.

In two-strike counts, Foltynewicz came with a 40 percent whiff/strike rate with his curveball, the highest of any of his pitches. Yet, he didn't throw it to register any of his six strikeouts, instead leaning on his slider (23 percent coming in) and a curve that hadn't resulted in a single K in '17. He got three via both those pitches on Sunday.

Three unearned runs cost him, and he's still waiting on his first win of the season (archaic stats being what they are) but consider this: in these last three outings against the Nationals, Phillies and Brewers, Foltynewicz has amassed these staggering numbers: a 1.80 ERA, 0.9500 WHIP and 1.050 FIP.