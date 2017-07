1. The Architect takes his place in Cooperstown

John Schuerholz, often one to speak of the game of baseball with a sense of romanticism, closed his speech at Sunday's Hall of Fame ceremony fittingly.

"I really, really did like my seat out on that lawn," he told those assembled in Cooperstown, a vantage point he'd taken through years of watching inductions, including four other Braves in the past three years. "But I love my new seat up here on this stage a lot more.'

The former Atlanta and Kansas City general manager, who was the first to win a World Series in both leagues, took his place in the Hall with Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines, Ivan Rodriguez and former commissioner Bud Selig, and he did so with a resume we may never see equaled.

That last part has become cliche when discussing Schuerholz's legacy, and for a very good reason.

It's unlikely we'll ever see again what Schuerholz, manager Bobby Cox and Co. pulled off in the run of 14 consecutive division titles, a period that beginning with 1991's Worst to First season comes with this nugget. Before Schuerholz took over, Atlanta had never won a playoff game, and then would go on to rattle off 63 with five World Series appearances and a 1995 championship with Schuerholz pulling the strings.

True, Schuerholz didn't pull the trigger on drafting Tom Glavine or Chipper Jones or trading for John Smoltz. But he helped convinced Greg Maddux to pick Atlanta over the Yankees (despite a heftier contract offer from New York) in December 1992, then in July 1993 swung the Fred McGriff deal.

The secret -- a term Schuerholz chagrins, instead opting to refer to it as "a strategy," a "plan"-- to his success during the run of division titles, though, wasn't in acquiring stars. It was in maintaining the air of continuity.

From 1991-2005, the Braves averaged 10 new players per year, with Schuerholz identifying a core and building around it. In would step Maddux, and out would go Sid Bream and Terry Pendleton. Javy Lopez and Ryan Klesko emerged and Otis Nixon moved on ... and the Braves just kept on winning.

"You knew who were the most important elements of your team, who were productive, reliable, consistent, strong-willed, will to win, warriors, leadership, all those things," Schuerholz said during my writing of Tales from the Atlanta Braves Dugout.. "And it changed over time."

What didn't change was the duo at the forefront: Bobby Cox and John Schuerholz. Now, manager and general manager are together again, enshrined among the game's immortals.

There are just six GMs in the Hall of Fame, with Schuerholz the first to gain entry since Pat Gillick in 2011. But none can boast 16 division titles in 26 years, and none can say they made the playoffs 24 times.

An era of Braves baseball in Cooperstown grew bigger Sunday, and could become larger with Chipper Jones next summer, and Andruw Jones also debuting at the ballot in '18.

But this years was about The Architect, a poet who summed up his feelings for the game simply.

"I love baseball," Schuerholz said. "I've loved it all my life."