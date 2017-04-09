Three Cuts: Early returns on Braves’ new-look rotation; Freddie Freeman’s up and down week

1. New-look rotation largely living up to innings-eating expectations

Last season, the Braves combined for 69 quality starts, with only the Rockies (66), Reds (62), Twins (61) and Diamondbacks (57) having fewer than Atlanta's, with a team-high 16 of those coming from Julio Teheran. Hence, why no bullpen in franchise history threw more innings than the 2016 group's 567 1/3.

That -- along with giving the likes of Aaron Blair and Matt Wisler more minor-league seasoning -- was behind adding 40-somethings Bartolo Colon and R.A. Dickey and oft-injured veteran left-hander Jaime Garcia to staff ace Teheran.

While Teheran delivered quality starts in both of his outings, including Sunday's seven-inning, two-hit, no-run gem vs. the Pirates (a day that unfortunately ended with another no-decision, a two-season-long routine for him), the Braves supplemented those days with strong ones form the aged newbies.

Colon delivered a QS in his debut with six innings of one-run ball Wednesday vs. the Mets. Meanwhile, Garcia gave up four innings in his six innings Thursday in New York and Dickey was an out shy of a quality start of his own in Saturday's loss in Pittsburgh (he gave up three earned in 5 2/3).

On the down side, the mental side of the game continues to plague Mike Foltnyewicz, who lasted just 3 2/3 Friday vs. the Pirates and might be skipped in his next start and come out of the bullpen.

It's a byproduct of the extra off-days in this first two-week stretch, but how visibly frustrated he was with the strike zone in Pittsburgh was concerning, especially with how vocal he's been in admitting he needs to improve that part of his game.

But the biggest issue with the Braves' staff a year ago was in backing up Teheran, especially in the second half. Foltynewicz was the only pitcher still on the 25-man roster who, outside of Teheran, had more than three quality starts after the All-Star break last season.

If the first week -- even those near-misses by Dickey and Garcia -- are any indication, the Braves staff in its current form shouldn't be lagging behind in the QS department in 2017. Nor will it lead to such a taxed bullpen as the Braves are in the bottom third of MLB in innings pitched out of the bullpen at 19 2/3.