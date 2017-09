1. Dansby Swanson keeps walking the walk

In terms of wins above replacement, the Braves rank in MLB’s lower third at three positions: Third base, right field and left field. With first base and center field in capable hands and a Tyler Flowers-led catching platoon performing well above expectations yet again, that leaves the promising middle-infield combination of Dansby Swanson and Ozzie Albies to answer the question of whether the Braves are a couple position players away from contending … or a handful.

Albies’ first 38 games have done nothing to tarnish his prospect luster, but it is Swanson’s return to form that has truly rekindled the faith that Atlanta is inching closer to contention.

Over the past 30 days, he’s produced like one of the best players in baseball. His on-base percentage over this final stretch of the campaign sat directly behind Kris Bryant and he was tied with Joey Votto in WAR entering Sunday's action — and while small-sample stars come in all shapes and sizes over the course of a season, it’s impossible to ignore a 65-grade prospect (on the 20-80 scouting scale) finally producing like a 65-grade prospect. If Swanson had hit anywhere near this level for the entire season, Cody Bellinger would not be the runaway NL Rookie of the Year favorite.

Of course, “hit” is a dubious operative word here, because while Swanson is certainly putting the bat to the ball since his return it’s his plate discipline that is primarily responsible for his skyrocketing OBP. He's walking more than he's striking out. He’s tied for the seventh-most walks in baseball since Aug. 9. In fact, even when factoring in his full-season valleys, he still finds himself in impressive company in regards to rookie walk rates (min. 300 plate appearances):

Aaron Judge: 17.8

Dansby Swanson: 11.6

Andrew Benintendi: 10.6

Josh Bell: 10.6

Cody Bellinger: 10.5

It’s worth noting that Judge and Swanson are tied with 10 intentional walks for different reasons — opposing pitchers avoiding Judge’s long-ball potential vs. bypassing Swanson, who has hit in the 8th hole for most of the season, to get to a Braves pitcher — but, for a player who does strike fear like the other 25-homer threats listed above, it’s a promising nod to discipline. Among rookies with at least 500 plate appearances since 2010, Swanson's current career walk rate would rank only behind Judge, Bell, Joc Pederson, Jason Heyward, Ike Davis and Kris Bryant

Even factoring in Swanson's well-publicized struggles against sliders, he’s still swinging at just 27.6 percent of pitches he sees outside the zone. All told, that’s a similar swing profile to Logan Morrison and Cody Bellinger this season with higher contact rates, and once the quality of that contact (and his BABIP) rose the numbers have followed.

“I think being able to believe in what you’re trying to do is probably the biggest thing just because you may be doing the right thing but if you’re not truly believe in that then obviously the results aren’t going to come like you’d like," the 2015 No. 1 overall pick said. "I think that’s just probably the biggest thing is just trusting what I do and trusting my ability. That’s been paying a lot of dividends for me.”

Perhaps the biggest difference for the 23-year-old Vanderbilt product? His numbers in two-strike situations:

Pre-Demotion: 206 plate appearances, .164/.228/.217, 17 wRC+

Since Return: 60 plate appearances, .300/.417/.440, 131 wRC+

Every rebuild relies on countless variables to fall into place. Atlanta’s version is no different. The franchise is banking on some combination of their pitching prospects to hit along with Swanson, Albies, Ronald Acuña and/or other young position players panning out and helping to form a youthful foundation around Freddie Freeman and Ender Inciarte.

If only for a brief stretch, Dansby Swanson is walking the walk.