Three Cuts: Braves’ week unravels behind ongoing pitching woes

1. Elder statesmen continue to stumble

Bartolo Colon and R.A. Dickey have allowed 81 runs in 113 innings this season. Seventy-two of those runs were earned against the two 40-somethings, a two-month reminder that Father Time and professional athletes are not on speaking terms.

Through 20 starts, the only promises delivered from the veteran duo have revolved around the consumption of innings, protecting a farm system stocked with young arms until the right time. Fortunately for John Coppolella and John Hart, the same can not be said for Jaime Garcia, the left-hander who has hit his stride in a contract year and is proving himself to be a valuable commodity.

In Freeman’s absence — a subject which looms over the franchise’s current state of affairs as much as it appears in this space — it’s unclear how long the Braves can survive starts like they received from Colon and Dickey during this turn of the rotation, 14 runs allowed while digging the team into bunkers.

The two vets’ trade value can be found near the bottom of that bunker at the moment, but their short-term deals are far from detrimental to Atlanta’s future plans. The question heading into June will be how long they stick around, especially for a team currently sitting six games under .500. A midseason turnaround, which is not completely out of the question, could lead to recouping some value; ongoing struggles could simply lead to their ouster in favor of youth.

(This can also be a relative term given Colon and Dickey’s combined 86 years on this planet.)

So who would be next?

The most enticing pitching asset at Triple-A Gwinnett is former first-rounder Sean Newcomb.

Newcomb, one of the system’s top-rated prospects, finished off a gem on Sunday to lower his ERA to 2.96 with 67 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. The 24-year-old prize left-hander still struggles with command at times, walking 15 batters in five May starts, but the high ceiling remains. If John Coppolella and John Hart want to aim for the fences with their rotation this summer, Newcomb would likely be the first swing.

Wisler already finds himself in Atlanta’s bullpen, Blair has been hot-and-cold and another former first-rounder, Lucas Sims, has watched his resurgent season hit a rough patch over the past two starts. They are also potential midseason rotation candidates. High-end prospect Patrick Weigel is still sorting the jump in competition at the Triple-A level, much like top lefty Max Fried is for Double-A Mississippi right now.

Newcomb has his flaws and it is likely still too early for the franchise to jump headfirst into the fountain of youth, but he is the one who knocks. It’s just a matter of when the Braves decide to answer the door.