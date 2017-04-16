Three Cuts: Braves’ power surge driving early offensive improvement

Three Cuts: Braves' power surge driving offensive improvement
The Atlanta Braves’ new confines seem friendly enough.
The franchise opened SunTrust Park with three straight wins over the San Diego Padres, outscoring their rebuilding NL West counterparts by a combined score of 18-6 with starters Julio Teheran, R.A. Dickey and Bartolo Colon on the mound. Here are three observations from the groundbreaking week:
The magical powers of power
One hour after launching the first-ever home run at SunTrust Park, Gold Glove center fielder Ender Inciarte revealed he’s been taunting his (far more powerful) teammate Matt Kemp about his rising home run total during his fellow outfielder’s DL stint: “I was just telling Matt, ‘Hey man, you gotta get ready quick because I’m up right now.” The joke emanated, of course, from a leadoff hitter who jumped out to a slow start at the plate by almost any metric, posting a .239 on-base percentage in his first 46 plate appearances. Almost.
After hitting his fourth home run in four games — this one all but sealing the Padres’ pitching collapse on Sunday — Inciarte’s baffling power surge provides a fitting anecdote for Atlanta’s offense to date.
The Braves offense enjoyed its best day of the young season to seal the franchise’s first-ever series win in Cobb County, stringing together nine runs on 10 hits to erase a forgettable start against 2015 Atlanta rotation piece Trevor Cahill. The difference came down to sequencing for a middle-of-the-pack unit with runners in scoring position — Atlanta was successful on four of its nine RISP plate appearances in the win.
Still, even without Kemp in the lineup for this winning streak, the Braves have picked up on their strong finish in 2016 thanks in large part to finding occasional power. And not simply over-the-fence power; the team ranked around league average in extra-base hits despite its low-scoring road trip.
Atlanta entered Sunday’s game with worse offensive numbers across the board than it claimed in 2016, when the offense finished 29th in runs scored … except for those power numbers.
All boats rise with the slugging tide (stats entering Sunday’s action):
2016: .384 slugging, 86 wRC+
2017: .423 slugging, 97 wRC+
Setting aside an indiscriminate decrease in strikeout rate and identical batting average, Braves batters squared off against Trevor Cahill with a worse walk rate, BABIP and on-base percentage — and the offense was roughly 11 percent better than it was at the end of the previous campaign. If slugging was the main problem plaguing the team this time last season, it is the offense’s best attribute through the first four series in 2017.
Inciarte is the loudest example. His home run surge has lifted his overall production from one of the slowest starts in baseball among leadoff hitters to hitting 13 percent better than league average (113 weighted runs created plus) in the span of four games. Even players not tearing up the first few series have made hard contact, including rookie shortstop Dansby Swanson, whose at-bats pass the eye- and quality contact test despite his sub-.200 OBP start. If Matt Kemp returns to the lineup and picks up where he left off, this offense is going to find itself in a good place.
For a team that now ranks league average or better in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging, run production was merely a matter of sequencing. (In that regard, it would’ve been difficult to find better pick-me-ups than the Marlins and Padres pitching staffs.)
At any rate, Atlanta’s offense seems to be on track.
Ignore Opening Day’s seventh inning and Jim Johnson & Co. are cruising
Twelve days ago in New York City, it would have been difficult to script a worse debut for Atlanta’s relief corps. After Julio Teheran matched Noah Syndergaard inning for inning, manager Brian Snitker’s decision to bring in Ian Krol, Eric O’Flaherty and Chaz Roe in a scoreless game before an off day backfired immediately. The trio allowed six runs in the opener's seventh inning, overshadowing solid efforts from Teheran and right-hander Jose Ramirez in mop-up duty.
Since then, with rare hiccups along the way, Braves relievers have delivered lights-out performances.
Take away the six earned runs allowed in that seventh inning and Atlanta’s bullpen ERA stands at 2.14.
In the 11 days between Opening Day and Sunday afternoon, Atlanta relievers allowed the fourth-lowest weighted on-base average behind only the Dodgers, Angels and Yankees. Jim Johnson & Co. have struck out 14 with just two walks since they last gave up an earned run. (On Sunday, the Padres scored late on a passed ball.)
A notable reason for the turnaround — small sample sizes notwithstanding — is that, since Opening Day, Snitker has largely used his best relievers in key situations. Depending on how much faith one wants to put into Jose Ramirez’s low-strikeout-but-effective start, Atlanta’s coaching staff has, by and large, called upon its three most effective relievers in the toughest situations (relievers ranked by game leverage with +1 being average):
Jim Johnson: 2.25
Jose Ramirez: 1.55
Arodys Vizcaino: 1.34
This early in the season those numbers can fluctuate wildly from appearance to appearance depending on game situation, but it’s a hint at progress.
Johnson looks nearly untouchable through his first five outings, striking out seven batters in six innings with a mid-90s sinker that is simply dropping off the table. Vizcaino, arguably the club's most talented relief arm at the moment, hasn’t been touched at all. As long as those two produce at similar rates and see the highest leverage situations — which could change over time depending on Mauricio Cabrera’s development and the expected 2017 promotion of A.J. Minter, among other variables — this may not be a small-sample anomaly for a bullpen that finished the 2016 season on the right note.
A more costly hamstring?
Starting catcher Tyler Flowers exited Sunday’s game with a right hamstring strain following yet another extra-base hit. The veteran is listed as day-to-day but, noting how cautious the team was with outfielder Matt Kemp, there’s always a possibility of a DL stint, especially given the wear-and-tear on catchers’ legs.
The loss of Kemp, one of the baseball’s fastest starters within the first few days, was a setback, but Jace Peterson’s strong outfield production helped mask the loss during the four-game win streak. The team could find it slightly more difficult to replace Flowers’ quick .407/.448/.444 slash line, though. Veteran backup Kurt Suzuki was signed with the intent purpose of handling a significant portion of the workload, as well as injury insurance, but his bat has been quiet in his first 17 plate appearances.
The team has also handed third-string backstop Anthony Recker just two at-bats thus far.
Flowers’ injury is worth monitoring over the next few days because, much like last season, he’s quietly become a positive presence in extending the lineup when the Braves are clicking.