1. Abbreviated season still been among Freddie Freeman's best

We'll never know what Freddie Freeman's season could have been had he not fractured his wrist on May 18 against the Blue Jays. At the time, he looked every bit an MVP candidate, and to his admission, he's not been the same player since his return and hasn't regained his strength since his disabled list stint.

All that being said, even the diminished Freeman has been sensational, a point driven home in the last two games against the Mets. On Saturday, he hit his 27th home run of the season off Jacob deGrom, then Sunday in a 3-2 count with two outs, he smacked his 32nd double of 2017 off Robert Gsellman.

Granted, Freeman gave himself quite the head start (he hit 14 HRs before his injury), but those home runs have Freeman three away from a second straight 30-HR season and he's over 30 doubles for the fifth time in seven full seasons -- and this is all coming despite his playing in a maximum of 118 games on the season.

That would tie 2015 for the fewest since 2011, and yet he has a career-high 161 wRC+, which ranks only behind Mike Trout (183), Joey Votto (166) and Bryce Harper (163) among players with a minimum of 450 plate appearances, and his .293 ISO -- also a career-best -- is seventh.

Last season when Freeman went over 30 homers for the first time, he did it in nearly 700 plate appearances. This season he's sitting at 459, is three HRs from hitting that mark again and since his July 4 return, he also has the best ISO (.232) among those hitting third on a regular basis.

You can go on and on in terms of the variations on statistical analysis that can put Freeman's abbreviated and spectacular season into context. But to underscore Freeman's continued ability to work pitchers ...

His double off Gsellman gave the first baseman an MLB-best .640 on-base percentage with two outs and a 3-2 count among No. 3 hitters, pushed his wOBA to .510 in those opportunities and his average to .400.

The only other player above on the season hitting .400 with a wOBA above .500 in that situation is the Dodgers' Justin Turner at .409 (BAA) and .565 (wOBA).

Diving into Freeman's 2017 is a little bitter sweet considering the pace he was on before he was lost for 44 games. But that a sub-optimum Freeman has still put himself among the most productive hitters in all of baseball even with his missed time and lack of strength may be one of the most impressive aspects of his year.