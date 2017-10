This was a new kind of drama to attach to one of college football's best rivalries. A long review in the ACC replay booth -- one that didn't seem to offer conclusive proof -- upheld Darrell Langham's 23-yard touchdown.

Finally, for Miami, the wait was over. For the first time in seven years -- and on Florida State's turf, no less -- the No. 13 Hurricanes broke through in this Sunshine State showdown 24-20.

It was a frantic final 6:55, the lead changing hand four times before Malik Rosier Jr. hit Langham for at TD that (based on whether you lean toward garnet and gold or green and orange) looked like a score of that his knee went down at the 1-yard line.

Regardless, Mark Richt and the Hurricanes snapped their streak, but let's not jump the gun quite yet.

The U isn't The U again just yet. But what's clear is Miami is trending in the right direction as the ACC Coastal Division favorites.

Rosier, who had yet to be tested in his fist three carer starts -- wins of 41-13 over Bethune-Cookman; 52-30 against Toledo and 31-6 vs. Duke -- took the ball with 1: 24 remaining after the Seminoles took the lead on James Blackman's 20-yard TD pass to Auden Tate and marched the Hurricanes 75 yards in 1:24.

He was helped by Braxton Berrios, who had eight catches for 90 yards and two scores, including receptions of 17 and 11 yards on the decisive drive. But Rosier backed up the nation's sixth-best fourth-quarter efficiency rating (206.5) after missing his first three attempts in the frame, Rosier hit on seven of his final 11 for 118 yard and two scores.

Defensively, a Miami squad that came in 46th against the rush (129.7 yards per game) -- despite not facing a rushing attack ranked higher than 29th (Duke) -- struggled to slow down the Seminoles. Behind an electric day from freshman Cam Akers (20 rushes for 121 yards), Florida State ran for 203 yards.