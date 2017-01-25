Six dates you need to circle on ACC schedule for 2017
Six dates to circle on ACC schedule for 2017
The confetti has barely been swept up and put on eBay after Clemson's celebration in Tampa, but with all respect paid to Deshaun Watson, Ben Boulware and Co., that season is sooo in the past.
Tuesday's release of the 2017 ACC schedule is about looking forward and there's plenty to look forward to, in particular these six dates that will be can't-miss.
Clear your schedule now. You've been warned.Joshua S. Kelly Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 2: Florida State Alabama, Virginia Tech vs. West Virginia
If at least one of the way too early Top 25s are any indication, Florida State and Alabama could be a meeting of the top two teams in the nation. At the least, the Seminoles figure to join the likely No. 1 Crimson Tide in the Top 5, making the first college game at the Falcons' new Mercedes-Benz Stadium the biggest game of the opening weekend.
Add in the subplots of Florida State's Jimbo Fisher against his former boss at LSU in Nick Saban, and the meeting of two dynamic sophomore quarterbacks in Deondre Francois and Jalen Hurts, and the potential to hurt someone's postseason chances from the jump and this one should have a College Football Playoff feel to it.
It doesn't carry the same stakes, but Virginia Tech and West Virginia could be a Top-25 clash of its own. Both teams have QB questions, as the Mountaineers' Will Grier -- the Florida transfer -- tries to meet the hype and the Hokies break in a replacement for the surprisingly NFL-bound Jerod Evans.Steve Mitchell Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 9: Auburn at Clemson
The first month of the season is a rough one for the defending national champions, who play five games in September for the first time since 2012 and of those, three include Top 25 teams from a season ago.
It's the Tigers from the SEC that could be the most dangerous, sitting as high as 10th in those early Top 25s and they could have an intriguing QB at the controls in former Baylor passer Jarrett Stidham, who will be competing with incumbent Sean White, John Franklin III and Woody Barrett for the job.
Auburn will also have a new offensive coordinator in Chip Lindsey and Clemson won't get much of an opportunity to see the entirety of his scheme as Auburn opens with Georgia Southern. Luckily, despite losing the likes of Boulware and Carlos Watkins, the defensive figures to be the strength of Clemson heading into the season.John David Mercer John David Mercer-USA TODAY Spor
Sept. 16: Clemson at Louisville, Miami at Florida State
After a lackluster finish to 2016, can Lamar Jackson and the Cardinals challenge the two-time defending Atlantic champs for the division crown? The first of its biggest tests on that journey comes at home as Clemson heads to Papa Johns Cardinal Stadium.
Not to get any Louisville fans too excited, but this game will be the third of the year for the Cardinals, and in that same spot at home in 2016, we saw Jackson and Co. throttle then-No. 2 Florida State by 43.
Meanwhile, Miami tries to take the next step in its development under Mark Richt, which will include vying for state supremacy. We won't know much about Brad Kaaya's replacement at QB to this point, with Bethune-Cookman and Arkansas State in Weeks 1 and 2 respectively, but win or lose this should offer a pretty strong indication of what the Hurricanes are working with offensively.Steve Mitchell Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 21: Louisville at Florida State
The beatdown in Louisville last season saw Jackson and the Cardinals burst onto the national scene and went a long way toward supplying the program with its first Heisman Trophy.
No doubt, the Seminoles will be seeking retribution this time around, and will do so with what -- on paper months out -- looks like the superior roster, despite Jackson's standing as the stiff-armed trophy holder.
The Seminoles defense was stout in the second half of 2016, but didn't face a QB who could hurt them with his legs. How Florida State deals with the Crimson Tide's Hurts in the opener should provide a strong answer to how this one sets up for Jackson.Jamie Rhodes Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Nov. 11: Florida State at Clemson
Because no list of the top games for the ACC is complete without its best current rivalry. The winner of this game has claimed the last six conference championships and it has decided who would represent the division in the title game every year since 2008.
Winners of the previous two meetings, Clemson last claimed three straight in 2005-07, and the game is in Death Valley, where the Seminoles have one victory since 2001.
This is the last ACC game on the docket for either team, giving what's been the Atlantic's de facto title game placement deserving of a title game.
Read into that what you will, but the timing couldn't be better after they'd played each other Oct. 29 or earlier in five of the past six years.Glenn Beil Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports
Nov. 25: Florida State at Florida
The Seminoles have dominated this in-state rivalry, winning the last two by a combined 58-15, including 31-13 last season in Tallahassee.
It's worth noting that that last win came despite the least effective game that Francois had over the last two months of his first season, posting a 107.3 rating as he threw for 138 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
But this will be Francois' team this time, and if the Seminoles are to beat the Gators for the fifth straight time -- something they've never done -- it will likely take a much more dominant outing from the QB.
If the expectations for this Florida State team are met, this could be the final regular-season step toward a return to the CFP.
Follow Cory McCartney on Twitter @coryjmccartney and Facebook. His books, 'Tales from the Atlanta Braves Dugout: A Collection of the Greatest Braves Stories Ever Told,' and 'The Heisman Trophy: The Story of an American Icon and Its Winners.' are now available.Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports