Six dates you need to circle on ACC schedule for 2017

Sept. 2: Florida State Alabama, Virginia Tech vs. West Virginia

If at least one of the way too early Top 25s are any indication, Florida State and Alabama could be a meeting of the top two teams in the nation. At the least, the Seminoles figure to join the likely No. 1 Crimson Tide in the Top 5, making the first college game at the Falcons' new Mercedes-Benz Stadium the biggest game of the opening weekend.

Add in the subplots of Florida State's Jimbo Fisher against his former boss at LSU in Nick Saban, and the meeting of two dynamic sophomore quarterbacks in Deondre Francois and Jalen Hurts, and the potential to hurt someone's postseason chances from the jump and this one should have a College Football Playoff feel to it.

It doesn't carry the same stakes, but Virginia Tech and West Virginia could be a Top-25 clash of its own. Both teams have QB questions, as the Mountaineers' Will Grier -- the Florida transfer -- tries to meet the hype and the Hokies break in a replacement for the surprisingly NFL-bound Jerod Evans.

Steve Mitchell

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports