Pitt finds no answer for Northwestern run game in Pinstripe Bowl loss

Three-Point Stance: Pitt still searching for first bowl win under Pat Narduzzi

The 23rd-ranked Pittsburgh Panthers were dealt a difficult hand on the injury front in the 2016 Pinstripe Bowl, but Northwestern made big plays on both sides of the ball early and often. The Wildcats' 31-24 win handed Pitt its third consecutive bowl loss. The search for the first bowl win of Pat Narduzzi's two-year head coaching career continues.

Regardless of key injuries to its explosive offense (James Conner, Nathan Peterman, Dorian Johnson), Northwestern held the upper hand for most of the game. The Wildcats dominated on the ground and converted 13 of their 23 third- and fourth-down attempts, including a perfect 4-for-4 in fourth-down situations.

The Panthers finish with an 8-5 record for the secons straight season, thanks in large part to one of the nation's most consistently productive running backs, Northwestern's Justin Jackson.

