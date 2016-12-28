Pitt finds no answer for Northwestern run game in Pinstripe Bowl loss
The 23rd-ranked Pittsburgh Panthers were dealt a difficult hand on the injury front in the 2016 Pinstripe Bowl, but Northwestern made big plays on both sides of the ball early and often. The Wildcats' 31-24 win handed Pitt its third consecutive bowl loss. The search for the first bowl win of Pat Narduzzi's two-year head coaching career continues.
Regardless of key injuries to its explosive offense (James Conner, Nathan Peterman, Dorian Johnson), Northwestern held the upper hand for most of the game. The Wildcats dominated on the ground and converted 13 of their 23 third- and fourth-down attempts, including a perfect 4-for-4 in fourth-down situations.
The Panthers finish with an 8-5 record for the secons straight season, thanks in large part to one of the nation's most consistently productive running backs, Northwestern's Justin Jackson.
The first 200-yard opposing rusher of the Pat Narduzzi Era arrived at a bad time
Northwestern was not expected to expose Pittsburgh in the running game. Just playing the numbers game, the 102nd-ranked rushing offense (145 yards per game) is not supposed to gash the nation’s ninth-ranked rushing defense. Keep in mind: The Panthers owned one of the worst pass defenses in college football — it was their Achilles heel in an otherwise excellent second season under Narduzzi — and Northwestern, highlighted by Biletnikoff finalist Austin Carr, featured a fairly explosive passing game.
Justin Jackson had other plans.
Northwestern’s junior running back gashed Pittsburgh for a Pinstripe Bowl-record 224 yards on 32 carries and scored three touchdowns. It was the first time a Narduzzi-coached Pittsburgh team has allowed a 200-yard rusher, and just the third time a running back hit the century mark against Pitt in 2016.
Jackson was, simply put, the best player on the field for most of the day, completing a 1,500-yard, 15-touchdown season with a career day.
Pittsburgh abandoned by its red-zone efficiency
Few things in college football offered more certainty than Pittsburgh in the red-zone this season. In 52 regular-season trips inside their opponents’ 25-yard line, the Panthers scored 43 touchdowns and kicked five field goals. That 82.7 touchdown percentage led the entire FBS by a wide margin — fellow ACC member Florida State was second among Power Five teams at 75.9 — and they were one of only 19 teams to score points on 90 percent of their red-zone trips.
That was not the case in New York City.
Pittsburgh’s offense, playing without Conner, Peterman and Johnson for extended stretches (the result of a couple questionable non-calls), rarely finished the job. Northwestern kept making plays.
On their first three trips inside the Wildcats’ 25, the Panthers moved backwards then kicked a field goal, failed to convert a fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line and threw an interception. The rest of the game would see another turnover and a missed field goal. Overall, Pitt scored 17 points on seven red-zone trips.
In a one-possession game, that was the difference.
Quiet end to James Conner’s loud and exceptional career
Eight rushes. Thirty-two yards. Zero touchdowns.
That was the final chapter in one of the most storied careers of any running back in ACC history. Conner, Pitt’s backfield centerpiece, left the game following a first-half hit to the helmet, effectively ending his career since he’s already declared for the 2017 NFL Draft. Conner watched in street clothes as his team traded second-half punches, walking out of Yankee Stadium as a program legend.
Even setting aside Conner breaking the conference’s all-time touchdown record in essentially three seasons, his successful battle against Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which resulted in him returning to the field and breaking the 1,000-yard mark and scoring 20 touchdowns in 2016, made him a college football icon. He finishes his career with 3,733 yards and 56 total touchdowns.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP