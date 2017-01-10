Three-Point Stance: Deshaun Watson 's legacy secure in ending Clemson's title drought

Confetti, tears and an unforgettable rematch.

An era of Clemson football -- already most successful in its history -- got its crowning moment, with the No. 2 Tigers dethroning No. 1 Alabama 35-31 Monday night in Tampa for the program's first national championship since 1981.

"This game wasn't just for me," Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson said. "It's for all the alumni, the fans ... this is bigger than just me."

An all-time kind of defense was tamed, Watson leading the Tigers on a nine-play, 68-yard drive in the final two minutes, culminating with a 2-yard scoring strike to Hunter Renfrow to complete an epic comeback.

A season that had seemed a coronation was exactly that. But not for a Crimson Tide team led by a defense that came in with a penchant for demoralizing offenses, but for a program that rose up along with Dabo Swinney.

This collection of Tigers -- backed by the program's most decorated player and a 2013 recruiting class that may stand as the greatest in its history -- had accomplished so much. They won consecutive ACC titles, and came in with 27 wins in the last 29 games, including five in the last six postseason games.

But for all the hurdles Dabo Swinney has cleared, first with Tajh Boyd at the controls, and then Watson, in taking down powers like Ohio State (twice), Oklahoma (twice) and LSU along the way, the Crimson Tide were the one hurdle they hadn't cleared.

Now the Tigers and their coach have reached that proverbial summit, that moment -- fittingly -- coming behind Watson, who led Clemson to four touchdowns in their last seven possessions.

"We set out to put Clemson back on top," Swinney said. "We came a little short last year, but tonight, on the top of the mountain, that Clemson flag is flying."

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

AP