A Friday night game on the road, one coming right before a bye week.

If it had been any more of a trap game for No. 2 Clemson, Admiral Ackbar would have been sanding on top of the Carrier Dome, belting out warning.

But the Tigers fell victim -- on Friday the 13th, no less -- and Dino Babers delivered the defining win of his year-plus at Syracuse, as the Orange held on 27-24 to knock off the defending national champions.

Clemson's hopes of returning to the College Football Playoff aren't dead, but they're at least on life support with a growing challenge awaiting when the calendar hits November.

The Tigers came in having won 49 of their last 50 games against unranked opponents, and while it overcame that 1 in 50 -- a 43-42 home defeat last Nov. 12 at the hands of Pitt -- to win that title, this loss seems far more stunning.

Babers' Orange, who were 24-point underdogs entering Friday night, had already lost 30-23 to Middle Tennessee State. They rushing attack, ranked 85th (141.8 yards per game), was expected to be no match for Clemson's dominant defensive front.