In the most dissected aspect of Clemson's national title defense, Kelly Bryant is proving more than a serviceable facsimile of Deshaun Watson, the most decorated player in school history.

But there's little argument that it's the nation's third-raked team defense, which racked up a whopping eight sacks on No. 13 Auburn's Jarrett Stidham -- the most in a single game for the Tigers of the Howard's Rock variety since 2004 -- is the biggest reason it was a 14-6 winner Saturday night in Death Valley and a College Football Playoff threat again.

Which makes what comes next so enticing.

The ACC's rep against the SEC is salvaged after Clemson held Auburn to a mere 117 yards, including 38 on the ground. In the box score ,that went a long way to negating running back Kamryn Pettway's 74 yards, and the Tigers of the Plain's only damage on the scoreboard was two Daniel Carlson's field goals.

Now, Clemson turns its attention to Atlantic Division rival No. 17 Louisville and Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, who is off to another mind-boggling start.

With 525 yards, 393 of which came through the air, and six touchdowns in a 47-28 road win over North Carolina, Jackson has just five less yards (1,010) through two games than he had in claiming the Cardinals' first Heisman as a sophomore.

Clemson with ends like Austin Bryan (four sacks vs. Auburn), Christian Wilkins (five tackles, 1 1/2 sacks) and Co. isn't Purdue -- which gave up 396 yards to Ohio -- or the winless Tar Heels. But on the flip side, many of these Tigers were on the field last year when Jackson had 457 yards and three scores in Clemson's 42-36 survival at home.

That could make the play of Bryant, who threw for 181 yards and ran for 59 and two scores vs. Auburn, all that more crucial for Clemson to get out of Papa Johns Cardinal Stadium. Given the way Louisville's rebuilt defense, which has allowed 344 to the Boilermakers and another 401 Saturday in Chapel Hill, he could well deliver.