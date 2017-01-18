Mark Walton, Miami running back

The rising junior, a former four-star recruit, finds himself in an interesting situation. Mark Walton is the top returning running back in the conference — trailing only Heisman winner Lamar Jackson in rushing yards — after posting 1,117 yards and 14 touchdowns during his first year in Mark Richt’s run-friendly system. The intrigue with Walton, a 5-foot-9 balanced runner, comes in the rest of the Hurricanes’ backfield, as both record-setting quarterback Brad Kaaya and running back Joseph Yearby declared for the NFL Draft.

Yearby, another former top recruit, functioned essentially as Walton’s backup in 2016, receiving less than half his carries. His departure, though, means 608 yards and seven touchdowns are off the board for Miami, which will undoubtedly find it difficult to immediately replace Kaaya’s proficiency. Walton is the surest bet on Miami’s roster, perhaps the surest bet for another 1,000-yard season in the league. With Dalvin Cook, James Conner, Matthew Dayes, Wayne Gallman and Elijah Hood leaving school, Walton is poised to take over the conference's rushing leaderboard.

Richt’s teams have produced 1,000-yard backs in four of the past five seasons — and the only reason he didn’t have one in 2013 at Georgia is because Todd Gurley dealt with injuries. His offenses typically thrive with two backs, which could mean an increased workload for rising senior Gus Edwards or sophomore Travis Homer, but Walton enters spring practice as the unquestioned feature back.

