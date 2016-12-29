Miami overcomes slow start for first bowl win since 2006

Three-Point Stance: Mark Richt’s first year at Miami ends school's bowl drought

At the end of October, Mark Richt’s first season in Coral Gables appeared destined to be defined by growing pains.

The Hurricanes found themselves at the tail end of a four-game losing streak, sitting at 4-4 overall. Still, three of those losses (Florida State, North Carolina, Notre Dame) were one-possession games — Miami dropped those three games by a grand total of 11 points — and the schedule relaxed down the stretch. The Hurricanes took advantage, winning their final five games in convincing fashion.

That streak continued on Wednesday night as Miami took down No. 16 West Virginia for the Russell Athletic Bowl title. It was Miami’s first bowl win since the 2006 MPC Computers Bowl; Larry Coker was roaming the sidelines the last time the Hurricanes finished the season on such a high note. The last time the program beat a top-20 opponent? A 2012 win over rival Florida.

Mark Richt is now 10-5 all-time in bowl games, and his team looks primed to make noise in 2017.

