Miami overcomes slow start for first bowl win since 2006
Three-Point Stance: Mark Richt’s first year at Miami ends school's bowl drought
At the end of October, Mark Richt’s first season in Coral Gables appeared destined to be defined by growing pains.
The Hurricanes found themselves at the tail end of a four-game losing streak, sitting at 4-4 overall. Still, three of those losses (Florida State, North Carolina, Notre Dame) were one-possession games — Miami dropped those three games by a grand total of 11 points — and the schedule relaxed down the stretch. The Hurricanes took advantage, winning their final five games in convincing fashion.
That streak continued on Wednesday night as Miami took down No. 16 West Virginia for the Russell Athletic Bowl title. It was Miami’s first bowl win since the 2006 MPC Computers Bowl; Larry Coker was roaming the sidelines the last time the Hurricanes finished the season on such a high note. The last time the program beat a top-20 opponent? A 2012 win over rival Florida.
Mark Richt is now 10-5 all-time in bowl games, and his team looks primed to make noise in 2017.
Jonathan Dyer Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Once Miami’s offense woke up, West Virginia never stood a chance
The Hurricanes simply needed a jumpstart.
The first quarter of the Russell Athletic Bowl featured a Miami offense that was virtually unrecognizable — a Brad Kaaya-led unit that simply could not move the ball. The Hurricanes did not log a first down in the first 17 minutes of gameplay. After their first five possessions, Miami boasted a grand total of 15 yards. In retrospect, facing an offense scoring more than 32 points per game, Richt’s group was fortunate to escape the first quarter only trailing by a touchdown.
Then the alarm clock went off. Or rather true freshman Ahmmon Richards delivered a wakeup call.
On a short route to Kaaya’s right, Richards beat the corner to the inside, sprinted through the second level avoiding two tacklers and then cruised into the endzone. It was an All-American play from the Hurricanes’ leading wideout, and it was desperately needed. It sparked a run that included touchdowns on four consecutive possessions.
In about 10 minutes of game time, Miami turned a seven-point deficit into a 28-7 cushion that it would never relinquish. West Virginia would find the endzone once more time, but the fight could've been called right then and there.Jonathan Dyer Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Miami’s young defense could be special in 2017
The Hurricanes' front seven features two juniors, two sophomores and three freshmen. The secondary only boasts two seniors. In one of the country's top turnaround jobs, defensive coordinator Manny Diaz worked wonders with the young unit, eventually molding it into a group that allowed just 18.5 points per game.
For all of the offense's mid-game highlights, Diaz's defense was the MVP of the night against West Virginia. The Mountaineers were held to 229 total yards and a turnover.
Featuring a rising-sophomore linebacking corps of Shaquille Quarterman, Michael Pinckney and Zach McCloud, the Hurricanes could be one of the nation's better defenses next season if they continue to develop.Jonathan Dyer Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Kaaya’s NFL Draft decision looms large
All the skill position talent and defensive upside set aside, the biggest key to Miami's 2017 season will hinge on Kaaya's NFL decision. The junior is expected to make his decision in early January, and he could be the difference in Miami being a Coastal Division hopeful to a darkhorse playoff contender.
In terms of individual numbers, there's not much more for Kaaya to accomplish. He already owns nearly every school record imaginable after three seasons and after his third consecutive 3,000-yard season he's considered a high-ceiling potential draft pick.
Kaaya's return would mean one less thing for the coaching staff to worry about this offseason.Jasen Vinlove Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports