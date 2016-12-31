Louisville’s greatest strength in 2016, aside from putting the ball in the hands of the most explosive player in college football on every offensive play, was its balance. Lamar Jackson led a top-five offense (No. 2 in efficiency, per S&P+) and a defense bolstered by returning NFL talent ranked top-20 nationally entering the Citrus Bowl. That efficiency was the foundation of a dark horse national title run, and the disappearance of it — particularly a defense that allowed 106 points in their three end-of-season losses — led to Louisville's downfall.

Avoiding significant departures will not be an option this time around.

Four senior defensive leaders are on their way out the door, likely landing on NFL rosters next season. The unit’s quarterback, Keith Kelsey, is one of the top-rated linebackers in the country. Edge rusher Devonte Fields was much quieter in 2016, but his constant pressure will be missed. Lineman DeAngelo Brown and defensive back Josh Harvey-Clemons were critical pieces in Todd Grantham’s defense.

Assuming every available option returns and the Cards continue to develop talent at a similar rate, the coaching staff will have pieces to work with. Aside from their four NFL-caliber talents, end Drew Bailey (8 tackles for loss in 2016) is the only other senior on the two-deep roster. Rising redshirt seniors James Hearns and Stacy Thomas and rising redshirt sophomore Jonathan Greenard should provide a formidable linebacking corps next season, while the secondary will be stocked with juniors and seniors. An uptick in recruiting — Petrino’s staff put together back-to-back top-40 classes and currently boasts a top-25 2017 haul — should also alleviate the transition.

As the stretch run proved, it’s not enough for Louisville simply to boast a one-man wrecking crew at quarterback. To challenge for the ACC crown, the Cardinals need to rediscover their balance.

Kim Klement

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports