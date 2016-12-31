No. 20 LSU silences Heisman winner Lamar Jackson in rout of No. 13 Louisville
Three-Point Stance: Lamar Jackson’s season-worst performance leads to lopsided bowl loss
For the first time in 2016, a defense found an answer for Lamar Jackson. The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner was silenced in a one-sided Citrus Bowl loss to the No. 20 LSU Tigers, a 186-yard performance in which his offense was kept out of the endzone for the first time since he took over the starting job at Louisville.
The loss concludes a three-game skid for the 13th-ranked Cardinals — a disappointing end for a team once carrying College Football Playoff aspirations.
It is coach Bobby Petrino's third nine-win season in the four years since returning to the Cards' sideline.Kim Klement Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
LSU executes perfect gameplan to stop college football's one-man juggernaut
In his previous 16 games as Louisville's starting quarterback, Lamar Jackson averaged 356 total yards en route to the 2016 Heisman Trophy. LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda found a way to cut that in half, effectively taking away one of college football's most explosive players in recent memory.
Jackson finished his first game since hoisting the stiff-arm trophy with 153 yards passing, 33 yards rushing and zero touchdowns — much of that meager production coming while trying (in vain) to play catch-up. The Tigers held him to just two first-half completions. He was under constant duress, even getting dropped for a safety in the second quarter.
It was a nightmare scenario for the nation's second-highest scoring offense entering the New Year's Eve showdown. Missed assignments. Bad drops. Poor coaching decisions. The bad news kept piling on.
On the other side of the ball, a combination of explosive plays (cough, Malachi Dupre) and a steady diet of bruising rusher Derrius Guice (138 yards on 26 carries) wore down an already shorthanded Louisville defense. LSU nearly lapped the Cardinals in total yards and successfully kept the ball out of Jackson’s hands by owning the time of possession.
At the end of the day, though, there was but one simple storyline: LSU took away Lamar Jackson, and everything else fell into place.Kim Klement Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Petrino’s staff has holes to fill on defense
Louisville’s greatest strength in 2016, aside from putting the ball in the hands of the most explosive player in college football on every offensive play, was its balance. Lamar Jackson led a top-five offense (No. 2 in efficiency, per S&P+) and a defense bolstered by returning NFL talent ranked top-20 nationally entering the Citrus Bowl. That efficiency was the foundation of a dark horse national title run, and the disappearance of it — particularly a defense that allowed 106 points in their three end-of-season losses — led to Louisville's downfall.
Avoiding significant departures will not be an option this time around.
Four senior defensive leaders are on their way out the door, likely landing on NFL rosters next season. The unit’s quarterback, Keith Kelsey, is one of the top-rated linebackers in the country. Edge rusher Devonte Fields was much quieter in 2016, but his constant pressure will be missed. Lineman DeAngelo Brown and defensive back Josh Harvey-Clemons were critical pieces in Todd Grantham’s defense.
Assuming every available option returns and the Cards continue to develop talent at a similar rate, the coaching staff will have pieces to work with. Aside from their four NFL-caliber talents, end Drew Bailey (8 tackles for loss in 2016) is the only other senior on the two-deep roster. Rising redshirt seniors James Hearns and Stacy Thomas and rising redshirt sophomore Jonathan Greenard should provide a formidable linebacking corps next season, while the secondary will be stocked with juniors and seniors. An uptick in recruiting — Petrino’s staff put together back-to-back top-40 classes and currently boasts a top-25 2017 haul — should also alleviate the transition.
As the stretch run proved, it’s not enough for Louisville simply to boast a one-man wrecking crew at quarterback. To challenge for the ACC crown, the Cardinals need to rediscover their balance.Kim Klement Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Who will help Lamar Jackson in 2016?
To a certain degree, barring more Citrus Bowl-type performances, featuring Jackson should be enough for Louisville to claim one of the nation’s top offenses next season. If he's posting video-game numbers, though, there have to be beneficiaries, whether it be on the receiving end of his passes or as his read-option running mate in the backfield.
That’s where the question marks come in.
The Cardinals' top two receiving leaders, wideout James Quick and H-back Cole Hikutini, are graduating seniors. Those two standouts accounted for more than 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. Jamari Staples is also on his way out following consecutive 600-yard campaigns. Senior Brandon Radcliffe, the team’s starting running back for each of the past three seasons, exits as one of the 10 most productive backs in school history.
Jackson will likely lean heavily on the influx of receivers the Cardinals landed in the 2015 recruiting class.
Rising junior Jaylen Smith has been a factor since Day 1, and he could slide into Quick’s role as the team’s top target; his classmates Travel Samuel and Devante Peete could see larger roles as well. Two converted players — former quarterback Reggie Bonnafon (5 touchdowns in 2016) and safety Seth Dawkins — will be worth watching. At the running back position, rising senior Jeremy Smith (8 touchdowns) will still be around, but current 2017 commit Colin Wilson is the team’s highest-rated recruit at the moment and could see immediate playing time.
The offensive line, which struggled mightily against LSU, returns three starters. Skill position players steal headlines, but how that group comes together might be the key ingredient to Jackson defending his Heisman crown.Kim Klement Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports