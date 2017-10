The vote is in. Deloitte has heard from the constituency -- all one of us -- as we hit the season's midpoint and the Halfway Heisman is readied to be handed out. There's no pomp, and the circumstances are entirely fictional, but the decision has been made and the trophy goes to ...

Penn State's Saquon Barkley.

To be fair, he's coming off a less-than-spectacular game against Northwestern in which he was held to 75 yards rushing and 84 yards in total (or 127 below his season average) and 53 of his yardage came on one play. But Barkley is leading all Power 5 players with 217 yards per game, stands as the only player with a touchdown rushing, receiving, passing and on special teams and has helped put the Nittany Lions in position to make the College Football Playoff.

In 2017, that's Heisman.

He's also on pace for 2,821 all-purpose yards should Penn State reach the Big Ten Championship Game. That would be more yardage than any of the last five trophy-winning running backs had with postseason games added, and would put him just 69 yards behind Reggie Bush's 2,890 in winning the 2005 vote.

But before we go and reserve a spot in Penn State's Lasch Building to display Barkley's award, there's the little matter of the troubles with many of the recent Halfway Heisman winners.

Granted, Louisville's Lamar Jackson took the midseason nod all the way to the real trophy a year ago, but since 2010, just one other recipient of the halfway honors also won (Robert Griffin III in 2011) as Denard Robinson (2010), Geno Smith ('12), Marcus Mariota ('13), Dak Prescott ('14) and Leonard Fournette ('15) all fell short.

Plus, the trail to New York is about to heat up for the Nittany Lions with No.17 Michigan, No. 9 Ohio State and No. 21 Michigan State coming in a three-week span beginning Oct. 21.

So, Baker Mayfield, Bryce Love and the field, hope most certainly floats.

Before we dive into the players who are primed to rise and fall in the race this week, here's a real-time look at the Forecaster's ballot and, yes, the top spot won't come as any surprise.

1. Saquon Barkley, RB Penn State

2. Bryce Love, RB Stanford

3. Baker Mayfield, QB Oklahoma