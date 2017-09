Heisman Forecast: Lamar Jackson has chance to add muscle to repeat bid, put Louisville firmly in CFP picture vs. No. 3 Clemson

In the read-option era, Lamar Jackson stands as the biggest one-man show to win the Heisman Trophy, and now in his follow-up bid, the Cardinals are leaning on him like never before.

That reliance is about to be tested with a game that could define Louisville as a College Football Playoff contender ... and put some serious muscle behind Jackson's push for a repeat as the 14th-ranked Cardinals meet No. 3 Clemson on Saturday night at Papa Johns Cardinals Stadium.

Last season when he racked up 5,114 of the Cardinals' 6,925 yards, Jackson was responsible for 73.8 percent of that production. So far in 2017 his 1,010 yards are a whopping 82.1 percent of Louisville's 1,230.

To put last year's percentage into context, the previous high in this era was Johnny Manziel's 70.4 with Texas A&M in 2012 followed by Tim Tebow piling up 70.0 percent of Florida's yardage in 2007 ... and Jackson did that with four receivers with at least 599 yards and a 900-yard back in Brandon Radcliff.

Just one of last year's top playmakers, wide receiver Jaylen Smith, is back.

Granted, running back Malik Williams had 149 yards on the ground against North Carolina last weekend, but the overall reliance on Jackson in 2017 is glaring and it figures to be a major point of emphasis against that Clemson front that just racked up 11 sacks against then-No. 13 Auburn.

Averaging an FBS-best 505 yards of offense -- which is 40 more than anyone else -- if Jackson can put up those kind of numbers against the Tigers, he'll follow Baker Mayfield who seized his Heisman moment in Columbus (more on that soon) with one of his own.

Plus, with No. 11 Florida State's offense an unknown as James Blackman steps into Deondre Francois' role, Jackson can cement the Cardinals as Atlantic Division and -- as broken down in this space before -- set in motion that all-too-important CFP bid when it comes to his Heisman resume.

Just three weeks in, it's time for Lamar Jackson to define his and the Cardinals' season. Maybe it's apropos of nothing, but for those with a short memory, we've seen how he handles these kinds of moments in Week 3. Last year, it was the stage for a 63-20 shellacking of then-No. 2 Florida State and Jackson threw for 216, ran for another 146 and had five TDs in that one.

Before we get into the players that are primed to rise and fall in the race this week, -- an all-QB edition, mind you -- here's the Forecaster's real-time ballot.

1. Baker Mayfield, QB Oklahoma

2. Lamar Jackson QB Louisville

3. Sam Darnold, QB USC