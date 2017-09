Heisman Forecast: Week 2

Snap judgments may lead us astray. Malcolm Gladwell — who yes, has the stance that college football should be banned for health reasons — spent 320 pages dissenting that fact in ‘Blink: The Power of Thinking Without Thinking,’ and he does have a point, one that could be exercised when it comes to the opening of this Heisman Trophy race.

So USC’s Sam Darnold went without a passing touchdown for the first time since his first start on Sept. 23 and threw two interceptions vs. Western Michigan. Is anyone ready to throw the preseason trophy favorite out of the race?

Did freshman running back J.K. Dobbins suddenly become No. 2 Ohio State’s best hope after a 180-yard debut against Indiana?