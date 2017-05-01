Freddie Freeman and the fastest starts in Atlanta Braves history

“It’s Freddie.”

Braves manager Brian Snitker’s explanation for his superstar first baseman’s latest exploits succinctly summed up the franchise’s overarching view: Freddie Freeman is capable of just about anything at the plate these days.

Since the 2016 trade deadline, he’s the most productive hitter in baseball. Over the past calendar year, only human cheat code Mike Trout has been a more dangerous offensive threat.

Freeman finds himself in the prime of his prime and, in the wake of the best month of his still-young career, the jury is still out on just how high his ceiling reaches.

By going deep in the team’s final April game, Freeman wrapped up his month-long application into the MVP race with a .381/.485/.798 slash line, nine home runs, 16 extra-base hits and two wins above replacement. All told, he pieced together one of the best individual months in Braves history — if not quite taking the No. 1 spot. In light of Freeman taking a flamethrower to National League pitching, FOX Sports South looked back at the fastest starts in franchise history. (All stats via Baseball Reference and FanGraphs.)