Feel the Force: Re-casting Star Wars with Braves figures

Luke Skywalker (as played by Freddie Freeman)

The titular hero of the original three films -- though that narrative shifts when you plug in Anakin and the prequels -- Luke's story was the classic journey of a hero. Plus, when he got that lightsaber in his hands, he was not to be trifled with.

Freeman has become the central figure in the Braves' story, putting up MVP-like numbers (including a 217 wRC+ as of this writing) as a guy who is not to be trifled with when he has his weapon of choice in hand.