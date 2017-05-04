Feel the Force: Re-casting Star Wars with Braves figures
May the Fourth is that day we're all just citizens of a galaxy far, far away. Here in Braves Country, it's worth wondering what the cult phenomenon of Jedi and Sith, Rebels and Storm Troopers would look like if re-casted with those from the franchise's past and present.
Luke Skywalker (as played by Freddie Freeman)
The titular hero of the original three films -- though that narrative shifts when you plug in Anakin and the prequels -- Luke's story was the classic journey of a hero. Plus, when he got that lightsaber in his hands, he was not to be trifled with.
Freeman has become the central figure in the Braves' story, putting up MVP-like numbers (including a 217 wRC+ as of this writing) as a guy who is not to be trifled with when he has his weapon of choice in hand.
Brett DavisBrett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Han Solo (as played by Dansby Swanson)
There was a certain swagger to the smuggler Solo, a confidence that drew you in. Plus, in the end it was Han that got the girl and had the coolest mode of transportation in the galaxy in the Milennium Falcon.
Swanson doesn't lack for confidence either ... but who are we kidding? It's all about The Flow here. Solo had great hair and Swanson's has become bobblehead worthy (June 16, mark your calendars).
Brett DavisBrett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Chewbacca (as played by R.A. Dickey)
OK, let's get this out of the way. Yes, Dickey's long hair and beard make him, from a follical-standpoint, the logical choice here as the hairest Brave, and hence, our Chewbacca.
But this is about more than that. The Wookie spoke a language that only one guy could understand (Solo), and likewise, the thrower of the knuckleball has a pitch in his arsenal that nobody else on the roster can throw and only one guy deals with (catcher Kurt Suzuki) on a consistent basis.
Lando Calrissian (as played by Brandon Phillips)
Anyone who refers to himself as Dat Dude -- and has a second locker with the moniker on the nameplate -- and says of avoiding a disabled list stint with a groin injury "like a Chipotle burrito, wrapping that thing up" has earned his place in this casting as the coolest scoundrel in the galaxy.
Lando wasn't just about the look -- no doubt that cape would look strong on Phillips -- and the wordplay, though. He was a businessman taking care of business in Cloud City, and Philips has done the same as part of a combination that's fourth in the majors in double plays turned.
Charles LeClaireCharles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sport
Obi-Wan Kenobi (as played by John Schuerholz)
Really, the Braves took care of this one for us last year on Star Wars Night, with the soon-to-be Hall of Famer honored with a bobblehead of him as the Jedi teacher. That, in itself, was just an extension of the former general manager and president and current vice chairman jokingly referring to himself as Obi-Wan Kenobi when it came to draftings and signings during his tenure.
Brett DavisBrett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Boba Fett (as played by Tyler Flowers)
Tyler Flowers has helped develop his own catcher's mask, which includes a shock suspension system, a setup that could reduce the risk of concussions, and he wears a chest pad that has the nickname "Flow" on it. Plus, his equipment is produced by a company with a very Star Wars name (Force 3 Pro Gear). Boba Fett, of course, was defined by his ultra-cool getup, sporting arguably the galaxy's coolest and most distinctive Mandalorian armor.
Darth Vader (as played by Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper)
Bryce Harper was, of course, dubbed Baseball's Chosen One on his Sports Illustrated cover at age 16, and he's become Public Enemy No. 1 to Braves fans (especially for his work against staff ace Julio Teheran). Vader (or Anakin Skywalker) carried that same "Chosen One" label due to a prophecy telling of one who could bring balance to the Force. No word on Harper's Midichlorian count as of this writing.
Yoda (as played by Bobby Cox)
Where as Yoda had been around for eons in training and developing generations of Jedi, Bobby Cox's impact on the Braves has been undeniable as the molder of the 14 straight division titles and the 1995 World Series champs. No word on whether or not he's ever made Braves players hike through the woods with him on their back, but the man was a master tactician.
Reinhold MatayReinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
R2-D2 (as played by Phil the Bucket)
The lovable center of the Star Wars, there's enough humor and humanlike traits to R2-D2 that he's not just a rolling mechanized trashcan. He's also loyal and isn't afraid to put himself out in the way of danger. Likewise, Phil the Bucket since his 2012 debut in the Tool Race has endeared himself to Braves fans with an R2-D2-like look, and a smile that just won't stop.