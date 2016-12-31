Dedrick Mills shows future of Yellow Jackets’ run game bright in TaxSlayer Bowl win

Three-Point Stance: Yellow Jackets' Dedrick Mills shows he's ready to be workhorse

A year after winning just three games, Paul Johnson and Georgia Tech capped their impressive turnaround with a dominant 33-18 win over Kentucky in Saturday's TaxSlayer Bowl.

Johnson has now led the Yellow Jackets to nine wins in two of the past three seasons and four times overall. To put that into perspective, since Bobby Dodd stepped away in 1966, Georgia Tech has won nine games just 11 times.

That ninth win came with it the reality of the end of quarterback Justin Thomas' time in Atlanta after he threw for 105 yards and ran for another 42. But the play of Dedrick Mills and a stifling defensive effort from a unit that could return eight starters paints a bright picture for Johnson and Co. in 2017.

AP